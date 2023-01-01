Cuban sandwiches in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches
GRILL
The Dark Horse Inn
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
|Cuban Pork Sandwich
|$15.00
Cumin & citrus-braised pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and dijon aioli on a potato bun.
Atlas Cafe
3049 20th St, San Francisco
|Grilled Cuban Beef Sandwich
|$14.25
with roast beef on filone with sage tomato sauce, pepper jack, roasted scallions, shallot red wine vinaigrette
Credo Restaurant - FiDi
360 Pine Street, San Francisco
|Cuban Sandwich
|$21.00
Truffled Cubano Sandwich
Country Ham, Tomme Truffled Cheese, Dijon, Braised Pork Shoulder, House made Pickles, Toasted french Baguette with Fries- $5.00 upcharge for salad