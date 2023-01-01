Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

The Dark Horse Inn image

GRILL

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cuban Pork Sandwich$15.00
Cumin & citrus-braised pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and dijon aioli on a potato bun.
More about The Dark Horse Inn
Consumer pic

 

Atlas Cafe

3049 20th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cuban Beef Sandwich$14.25
with roast beef on filone with sage tomato sauce, pepper jack, roasted scallions, shallot red wine vinaigrette
More about Atlas Cafe
Credo Restaurant image

 

Credo Restaurant - FiDi

360 Pine Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cuban Sandwich$21.00
Truffled Cubano Sandwich
Country Ham, Tomme Truffled Cheese, Dijon, Braised Pork Shoulder, House made Pickles, Toasted french Baguette with Fries- $5.00 upcharge for salad
More about Credo Restaurant - FiDi
Item pic

 

Caliente Bistro Kitchen - 4828 Geary Blvd

4828 Geary Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cuban Chix Sandwich$15.00
More about Caliente Bistro Kitchen - 4828 Geary Blvd

