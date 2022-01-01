Cucumber salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve cucumber salad
More about Saap Ver
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
More about Gialina
PIZZA • SALADS
Gialina
2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Marinated Italian Cucumber Salad
|$8.00
Marinated Italian (Pugliese) Cucumber Salad w/ pickled red onions & red shiso dressing
More about Lao Table - San Francisco
Lao Table - San Francisco
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Cucumber Salad (Side)
|$6.00
More about Red Window & Little Red Window
Red Window & Little Red Window
500 Columbus ave, San Francisco
|Cucumber Salad
|$6.00
red onion, dill, parsley, lemon
More about Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Cucumber salad
|$4.00
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
60 Morris St, San Francisco
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.99
Sunomono Salad
More about Moshi Moshi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Shio Kombu Cucumber Salad
|$7.00
Thinly sliced cucumber tossed with salted kombu seaweed, toasted sesame oil, and finished with white soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds; so simple and so delicious. Our white soy sauce contains mushroom and fish stock.
More about Palette Tea House
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Smacked Cucumber Salad
|$8.00
A traditional salad with the persian cucumber slightly "smacked" to release its natural juice and flavor. Tossed with aged Chinese vinegar dressing and cherry tomatoes