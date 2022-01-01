Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Saap Ver
Ben Thai Cafe image

SALADS • NOODLES

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.50
More about Ben Thai Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Gialina

2842 Diamond Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (2316 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Marinated Italian Cucumber Salad$8.00
Marinated Italian (Pugliese) Cucumber Salad w/ pickled red onions & red shiso dressing
More about Gialina
Consumer pic

 

Lao Table - San Francisco

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad (Side)$6.00
More about Lao Table - San Francisco
Red Window & Little Red Window image

 

Red Window & Little Red Window

500 Columbus ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$6.00
red onion, dill, parsley, lemon
More about Red Window & Little Red Window
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar image

 

Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar

1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber salad$4.00
More about Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
iThai Bangkok Street Food image

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Item pic

 

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

60 Morris St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$4.99
Sunomono Salad
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
Takeout
Shio Kombu Cucumber Salad$7.00
Thinly sliced cucumber tossed with salted kombu seaweed, toasted sesame oil, and finished with white soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds; so simple and so delicious. Our white soy sauce contains mushroom and fish stock.
More about Moshi Moshi
Palette Tea House image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Smacked Cucumber Salad$8.00
A traditional salad with the persian cucumber slightly "smacked" to release its natural juice and flavor. Tossed with aged Chinese vinegar dressing and cherry tomatoes
More about Palette Tea House
Item pic

 

Glaze

2095 Chestnut St, San Francsico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Glaze
Cucumber Salad image

 

Glaze

1946 Fillmore St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$4.00
More about Glaze
Consumer pic

 

Osha Thai - Embarcadero

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$5.00
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero

