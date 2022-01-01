Curry in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve curry
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Roasted Duck Curry
|$24.00
Red duck curry with pineapple and lychees.
Sweet pineapple and lychees help temper the heat of this fiery red duck curry.
|Yellow Curry Chicken (V)
|$14.95
Coconut milk curries are made fresh from scratch using local ingredients. Carrot, Potato, and Onion
|Red Curry Beef (V)
|$14.95
Carrot, Thai Eggplant, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Curry
|$28.00
Cauliflower, carrots, tofu, potatoes, snap peas, thai basil, brown rice rice, papaya salad.
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Curry Toast
|$9.50
Milk bread egg toast, green chutney, cheddar, cucumber, bell pepper, crispy soy cracker. Contains: soy, cilantro, mint, Serrano pepper, gluten, dairy, egg.
Foundation Cafe
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Curry Vegetable Empanada
|$6.50
artichoke, mushroom, cauliflower
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Tonkatsu Curry
|$17.50
Fried pork cutlet. Served with housemade curry, edamame, and Japanese style salad.
|Kaki Curry
|$18.50
Deep fried oyster (From Hokkaido, Japan). Served with housemade curry, edamame, and Japanese style salad.
|Chicken Karaage Curry
|$18.00
Deep fried special bite sized chicken pieces, served with house made curry, edamame and Japanese style salad.
SALADS • NOODLES
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
|Curry Sauce
|$8.50
Coconut milk cooked with choice of Curry paste.
|Roasted Duck Curry
|$20.50
Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Vegetables curry
|$12.00
Zucchini, carrot, potato, romanesco
|Beef curry
|$17.00
|Curry Udon
|$16.00
ROOH
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|CHICKPEA CURRY
|$10.00
Garbanzo Beans Cooked with Indian Spices
Lao Table - San Francisco
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Red Curry Sauce (Side)
|$6.00
|Panang Lamb Curry
|$26.95
Thick coconut milk curry + lamb stew W/ cucumber salad
|Red Curry Vegetarian
|$19.95
Coconut milk curry + Tofu & Veggies + Thai eggplants + Thai basil W/ fermented noodles
CURRY
Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Ebi Fry (Fried Prawns) Curry
|$19.00
Three (3) crispy deep-fried prawns served with curry, rice, pickles and tartar sauce
|Plain Curry Rice
|$12.00
Our award-winning beef or vegetarian curry roux with rice, and pickles.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.00
Our classic katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown. This dish won the 2013 Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo.
Stonemill Matcha
561 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Chicken Katsu Curry Set
|$18.00
Shio koji marinated chicken thigh, fresh panko, koshihikari rice and tsukemono.
B Star Bar
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Thai Curry Pot Pie
Salmon or Chicken, potato, carrot, mushroom in a green Thai curry sauce, wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. Served with side salad.
|Lamb Curry with Potato - Lunch
|$17.00
Burmese lamb curry with potato, pickled mango and mint. Served with choice of rice.
|Vegan Curry Noodles with GRILLED TOFU
Rice noodles in coconut curry sauce, now with grilled tofu instead of tempeh!!! Cucumbers, broccoli, mushrooms, cilantro, fried onions, wonton chips, chili oil. Vegan. Medium spicy.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|COCONUT CURRY CEVICHE
|$21.00
fresh local white fish, coconut milk, green curry, chilies, taro chips
|BURMESE CURRY NOODLES
|$18.00
rice noodles, coconut curry, tofu puffs, bean sprouts, soft boiled egg, e&o chili crunch, sesame seeds, cilantro, *peanuts in chili crunch* (vegetarian, dairy free)
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|Vietnamese Curry Lamb Shank
|$44.00
Crispy Egg Noodles & Bean Sprouts, Pea Leaves, Ginger Braised Daikon, Coconut Curry Sauce
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
Sautéed seasonal vegetables* lemongrass* cumin* coriander* turmeric* ginger* lime* jasmine rice* sunflower sprouts* (v, gf)
San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ
692 Geary St, San Francisco
|Yellow curry
|$19.95
Thai yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, bell pepper, and white onion.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Flybird
35 kearny st, san francisco
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Chicken breast breaded with our house spice blend and panko then fried to perfection. Served over chicken rice with sesame slaw, fukujinzuke, and our house-made curry sauce.
Kennedy's Indian Curry House
1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Curry Chips (v)
|$5.99
Fries served with special curry sauce
The Napper Tandy
3200 24th st, San Francisco
|Curry Fries
|$10.95
Hand cut fries with melted Cheddar cheese topped with Curry Sauce
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Vegetarian Curry Puff
|$10.00
Pastry puff filled with potato, onion, carrot and yellow curry spices served with cucumber salad
|Green Curry Fried Rice
|$15.50
Chicken, basil, bamboo shoots and Bell peppers wok-fried with jasmine rice and a touch of green curry flavor. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Medium spicy
|Creamy Crab Curry
|$18.00
Stir fried crab meat with egg and onions in creamy yellow curry sauce
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Korokke, Curry
|$5.95
Curry potato rolled in panko and fried. Served with a side of katsu sauce.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Fresh organic greens curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette on 9 grain.
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$12.95
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced nitrite free bacon, sliced applies, apple cider vinaigrette, on a baguette
SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Udon Mugizo
1581 Webster St #217, San Francisco
|TEMPURA CURRY UDON
|$20.25
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH 3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA
|CURRY UDON
|$17.25
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY, FISH CAKE, ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
737 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Curry Rice (Beef)
|$16.00
grilled beef
|Curry Rice (Chicken Katsu)
|$16.00
Wildseed
2000 Union Street, San Francisco
|CURRIED CAULIFLOWER
|$12.00
with muhammara and toasted almonds
|SPICY YELLOW CURRY
|$19.00
Spicy yellow curry, ginger, turmeric, Thai basil, root vegetables, chard, eggplant, forbidden rice
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Fresh Organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette, served on 9-grain toast
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
Osha Thai - Embarcadero
4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
|Yellow Curry
|$19.95
Classic yellow curry with potato, onion.
Choice of chicken or tofu
|Pumpkin Curry
|$20.95
Kabocha pumpkin, Thai basil in red curry, choice of chicken or tofu
|Coconut Dumpling Curry
|$13.95
Classic steam vegetable dumplings in creamy coconut curry sauce
***Vegetarian