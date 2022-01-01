Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Duck Curry$24.00
Red duck curry with pineapple and lychees.
Sweet pineapple and lychees help temper the heat of this fiery red duck curry.
Yellow Curry Chicken (V)$14.95
Coconut milk curries are made fresh from scratch using local ingredients. Carrot, Potato, and Onion
Red Curry Beef (V)$14.95
Carrot, Thai Eggplant, Bamboo, Bell Pepper, Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf
More about Saap Ver
Le Colonial image

 

Le Colonial

20 Cosmo, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seafood Curry$28.00
More about Le Colonial
Greens Restaurant image

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Curry$28.00
Cauliflower, carrots, tofu, potatoes, snap peas, thai basil, brown rice rice, papaya salad.
More about Greens Restaurant
Item pic

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Toast$9.50
Milk bread egg toast, green chutney, cheddar, cucumber, bell pepper, crispy soy cracker. Contains: soy, cilantro, mint, Serrano pepper, gluten, dairy, egg.
More about BREADBELLY
Foundation Cafe image

 

Foundation Cafe

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Vegetable Empanada$6.50
artichoke, mushroom, cauliflower
More about Foundation Cafe
Tonkatsu Curry image

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tonkatsu Curry$17.50
Fried pork cutlet. Served with housemade curry, edamame, and Japanese style salad.
Kaki Curry$18.50
Deep fried oyster (From Hokkaido, Japan). Served with housemade curry, edamame, and Japanese style salad.
Chicken Karaage Curry$18.00
Deep fried special bite sized chicken pieces, served with house made curry, edamame and Japanese style salad.
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Curry Sauce$8.50
Coconut milk cooked with choice of Curry paste.
Roasted Duck Curry$20.50
Red curry cooked in coconut milk with roasted skin-on fatty duck, tomato, zucchini, pineapple and fresh basil. (Cannot be Gluten-Free)
More about Ben Thai Cafe
Item pic

DIM SUM

Yank Sing

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curried Shrimp Wonton$13.00
8 pcs
More about Yank Sing
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetables curry$12.00
Zucchini, carrot, potato, romanesco
Beef curry$17.00
Curry Udon$16.00
More about Hamano Sushi
ROOH image

 

ROOH

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKPEA CURRY$10.00
Garbanzo Beans Cooked with Indian Spices
More about ROOH
Item pic

 

Lao Table - San Francisco

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry Sauce (Side)$6.00
Panang Lamb Curry$26.95
Thick coconut milk curry + lamb stew W/ cucumber salad
Red Curry Vegetarian$19.95
Coconut milk curry + Tofu & Veggies + Thai eggplants + Thai basil W/ fermented noodles
More about Lao Table - San Francisco
14dd5e7c-9c17-4177-9520-95c401ed4285 image

CURRY

Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry

3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ebi Fry (Fried Prawns) Curry$19.00
Three (3) crispy deep-fried prawns served with curry, rice, pickles and tartar sauce
Plain Curry Rice$12.00
Our award-winning beef or vegetarian curry roux with rice, and pickles.
Pork Katsu Curry$17.00
Our classic katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown. This dish won the 2013 Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo.
More about Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
Chicken Katsu Curry Set image

 

Stonemill Matcha

561 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Curry Set$18.00
Shio koji marinated chicken thigh, fresh panko, koshihikari rice and tsukemono.
More about Stonemill Matcha
B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Curry Pot Pie
Salmon or Chicken, potato, carrot, mushroom in a green Thai curry sauce, wrapped in a flaky puff pastry. Served with side salad.
Lamb Curry with Potato - Lunch$17.00
Burmese lamb curry with potato, pickled mango and mint. Served with choice of rice.
Vegan Curry Noodles with GRILLED TOFU
Rice noodles in coconut curry sauce, now with grilled tofu instead of tempeh!!! Cucumbers, broccoli, mushrooms, cilantro, fried onions, wonton chips, chili oil. Vegan. Medium spicy.
More about B Star Bar
E&O Kitchen and Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
COCONUT CURRY CEVICHE$21.00
fresh local white fish, coconut milk, green curry, chilies, taro chips
BURMESE CURRY NOODLES$18.00
rice noodles, coconut curry, tofu puffs, bean sprouts, soft boiled egg, e&o chili crunch, sesame seeds, cilantro, *peanuts in chili crunch* (vegetarian, dairy free)
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Lily image

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Curry Lamb Shank$44.00
Crispy Egg Noodles & Bean Sprouts, Pea Leaves, Ginger Braised Daikon, Coconut Curry Sauce
More about Lily
Item pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry$14.00
Sautéed seasonal vegetables* lemongrass* cumin* coriander* turmeric* ginger* lime* jasmine rice* sunflower sprouts* (v, gf)
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Banner pic

 

San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ

692 Geary St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow curry $19.95
Thai yellow curry, coconut milk, potatoes, bell pepper, and white onion.
More about San Francisco Osha Thai BBQ
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Flybird

35 kearny st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Chicken breast breaded with our house spice blend and panko then fried to perfection. Served over chicken rice with sesame slaw, fukujinzuke, and our house-made curry sauce.
More about Flybird
Consumer pic

 

Kennedy's Indian Curry House

1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Chips (v)$5.99
Fries served with special curry sauce
More about Kennedy's Indian Curry House
The Napper Tandy image

 

The Napper Tandy

3200 24th st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Fries$10.95
Hand cut fries with melted Cheddar cheese topped with Curry Sauce
More about The Napper Tandy
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetarian Curry Puff$10.00
Pastry puff filled with potato, onion, carrot and yellow curry spices served with cucumber salad
Green Curry Fried Rice$15.50
Chicken, basil, bamboo shoots and Bell peppers wok-fried with jasmine rice and a touch of green curry flavor. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Medium spicy
Creamy Crab Curry$18.00
Stir fried crab meat with egg and onions in creamy yellow curry sauce
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
Takeout
Korokke, Curry$5.95
Curry potato rolled in panko and fried. Served with a side of katsu sauce.
More about Moshi Moshi
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fresh organic greens curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette on 9 grain.
Curried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Precita Park Cafe
c9763b43-d621-417a-b666-ff0e6316760a image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad$12.95
Curried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced nitrite free bacon, sliced applies, apple cider vinaigrette, on a baguette
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Item pic

SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Udon Mugizo

1581 Webster St #217, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (4756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TEMPURA CURRY UDON$20.25
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY UDON WITH 3pc SHRIMP TEMPURA, 3pc VEGETABLE TEMPURA
CURRY UDON$17.25
BEEF GRISTLE CURRY, FISH CAKE, ONIONS, CARROTS, GREEN ONIONS, TEMPURA BITS
More about Udon Mugizo
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Curry Rice (Beef)$16.00
grilled beef
Curry Rice (Chicken Katsu)$16.00
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Item pic

 

Wildseed

2000 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CURRIED CAULIFLOWER$12.00
with muhammara and toasted almonds
SPICY YELLOW CURRY$19.00
Spicy yellow curry, ginger, turmeric, Thai basil, root vegetables, chard, eggplant, forbidden rice
More about Wildseed
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Fresh Organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette, served on 9-grain toast
Curried Chicken Salad$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Item pic

 

Osha Thai - Embarcadero

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yellow Curry$19.95
Classic yellow curry with potato, onion.
Choice of chicken or tofu
Pumpkin Curry$20.95
Kabocha pumpkin, Thai basil in red curry, choice of chicken or tofu
Coconut Dumpling Curry$13.95
Classic steam vegetable dumplings in creamy coconut curry sauce
***Vegetarian
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero

