Curry chicken in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve curry chicken
More about Saap Ver
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Yellow Curry Chicken (V)
|$14.95
Coconut milk curries are made fresh from scratch using local ingredients. Carrot, Potato, and Onion
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Chicken Karaage Curry
|$18.00
Deep fried special bite sized chicken pieces, served with house made curry, edamame and Japanese style salad.
More about Hamano Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Chicken Katsu curry
|$15.00
Panko breaded fried Mary's chicken thigh
More about Lao Table - San Francisco
Lao Table - San Francisco
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Red Curry Chicken
|$19.95
Coconut milk curry + fresh chicken + Thai eggplants + Thai basil W/ fermented noodles
More about Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
CURRY
Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
More about Stonemill Matcha
Stonemill Matcha
561 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Chicken Katsu Curry Set
|$18.00
Shio koji marinated chicken thigh, fresh panko, koshihikari rice and tsukemono.
More about Flybird
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Flybird
35 kearny st, san francisco
|Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl
|$14.00
Chicken breast breaded with our house spice blend and panko then fried to perfection. Served over chicken rice with sesame slaw, fukujinzuke, and our house-made curry sauce.
More about Precita Park Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Fresh organic greens curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette on 9 grain.
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette
More about Duboce Park Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$12.95
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced nitrite free bacon, sliced applies, apple cider vinaigrette, on a baguette
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
737 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Curry Rice (Chicken Katsu)
|$16.00
More about Dolores Park Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Curried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Fresh Organic greens, curried chicken salad, sliced bacon, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette, served on 9-grain toast
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$13.95
Fresh organic greens, curried chicken salad, red peppers, bacon, slivered almonds, sliced apples, apple cider vinaigrette