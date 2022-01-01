Dumplings in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve dumplings
Starbelly
3583 16th Street, San Francisco
|Small Dumplings
|$10.00
4 house-made butternut squash dumplings, grana , sage & brown butter
|Large Dumplings
|$15.00
7 house made butternut squash dumplings
FRENCH FRIES
Suppenkuche
525 Laguna St, San Francisco
|Bread Dumpling with Mushroom Sauce (v)
|$13.00
Traditional German Bread Dumpling with Mushroom Sauce (v)
DIM SUM
Yank Sing
101 Spear St, San Francisco
|Shrimp Dumpling
|$8.40
4 pc
|Chicken & Mushroom Dumpling
|$8.40
2 pc
|Spinach Dumpling (vegan)
|$7.20
3 pc
Ramenwell
3378 18th St., San Francisco
|Dumplings
|$5.95
Scallop, pork, shrimp, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro, side spicy sesame soy garlic sauce
|Dumpling Sauce
|$0.50
RICH TABLE
Hayes Valley, 199 Gough St, San Francisco
|Steamed Aged Beef Dumplings
|$5.00
Aged Beef Dumplings, Steamed and Ready to eat. RT Chili Crunch Sauce.
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Plate of Pork and Veggie Dumplings (8)
|$9.95
8 boiled pork and veggie dumplings with housemade dipping sauce
|Plate of Veggie Dumplings (8)
|$9.95
8 boiled veggie dumplings with housemade dipping sauce
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|SHIITAKE MUSHROOM DUMPLINGS
|$16.00
(5 pcs) butter soy pan sauce (vegetarian)
|BUTTERNUT SQUASH DUMPLINGS
|$16.00
(5 pcs) thai red curry & lemongrass sauce, basil oil (shellfish in sauce)
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Steamed Siaomai Pork Dumplings (4pcs)
|$5.99
Steamed pork dumplings
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Lobster Dumpling with Butter Sauce (3)
|$11.00
Our lobster dumpling is our twist on the traditional and classic ha gow dumpling. It is a more elevated dish that contains a lobster and shrimp filling with a thin, clear, and chewy skin wrapper. It also comes with a pipette which is filled with our house made lobster butter sauce. This is one of our specialty dishes.
|XO & Shrimp Dumpling (3)
|$9.00
Our xo and shrimp dumpling is the perfect combination of shrimp and xo sauce flavor. Our xo sauce is made in house with dried shrimps, dried scallops, slightly mild, and topped on the dumpling.
|Wonton Dumpling Soup
|$19.00
We made the wontons shrimp, pork, and scallop. It is served with flat rice noodle and vegetables! Perfect for a light lunch or cold rainy day!
Roka Akor | San Francisco
801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
|Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings
|$15.00
with Kimchi Soy, Fresno Chili and Green Onion