Dumplings in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve dumplings

Starbelly

3583 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Dumplings$10.00
4 house-made butternut squash dumplings, grana , sage & brown butter
Large Dumplings$15.00
7 house made butternut squash dumplings
More about Starbelly
FRENCH FRIES

Suppenkuche

525 Laguna St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (7206 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bread Dumpling with Mushroom Sauce (v)$13.00
Traditional German Bread Dumpling with Mushroom Sauce (v)
More about Suppenkuche
DIM SUM

Yank Sing

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Dumpling$8.40
4 pc
Chicken & Mushroom Dumpling$8.40
2 pc
Spinach Dumpling (vegan)$7.20
3 pc
More about Yank Sing
Ramenwell

3378 18th St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dumplings$5.95
Scallop, pork, shrimp, fried garlic, scallion, cilantro, side spicy sesame soy garlic sauce
Dumpling Sauce$0.50
More about Ramenwell
RICH TABLE

Hayes Valley, 199 Gough St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Aged Beef Dumplings$5.00
Aged Beef Dumplings, Steamed and Ready to eat. RT Chili Crunch Sauce.
More about RICH TABLE
Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Plate of Pork and Veggie Dumplings (8)$9.95
8 boiled pork and veggie dumplings with housemade dipping sauce
Plate of Veggie Dumplings (8)$9.95
8 boiled veggie dumplings with housemade dipping sauce
More about Lazy Susan
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHIITAKE MUSHROOM DUMPLINGS$16.00
(5 pcs) butter soy pan sauce (vegetarian)
BUTTERNUT SQUASH DUMPLINGS$16.00
(5 pcs) thai red curry & lemongrass sauce, basil oil (shellfish in sauce)
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Siaomai Pork Dumplings (4pcs)$5.99
Steamed pork dumplings
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
Lobster Ha Gow with Butter Sauce (3) image

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Dumpling with Butter Sauce (3)$11.00
Our lobster dumpling is our twist on the traditional and classic ha gow dumpling. It is a more elevated dish that contains a lobster and shrimp filling with a thin, clear, and chewy skin wrapper. It also comes with a pipette which is filled with our house made lobster butter sauce. This is one of our specialty dishes.
XO & Shrimp Dumpling (3)$9.00
Our xo and shrimp dumpling is the perfect combination of shrimp and xo sauce flavor. Our xo sauce is made in house with dried shrimps, dried scallops, slightly mild, and topped on the dumpling.
Wonton Dumpling Soup$19.00
We made the wontons shrimp, pork, and scallop. It is served with flat rice noodle and vegetables! Perfect for a light lunch or cold rainy day!
More about Palette Tea House
Roka Akor | San Francisco

801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wagyu Beef and Kimchi Dumplings$15.00
with Kimchi Soy, Fresno Chili and Green Onion
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
T Phoenix

832 Clement St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Dumplings 饺子$7.50
6PC
More about T Phoenix
Osha Thai - Embarcadero

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coconut Dumpling Curry$13.95
Classic steam vegetable dumplings in creamy coconut curry sauce
***Vegetarian
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero

