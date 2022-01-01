Edamame in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve edamame
More about Hamano Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Edamame
|$6.00
setouchi mojio seasalt
More about ABV
HAMBURGERS
ABV
3174 16th St., San Francisco
|Fermented Edamame
|$5.00
Lacto-fermented with ginger / garlic / morita chiles
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|EDAMAME
|$9.00
shiso fumi furikake, flaked salt (vegan, gluten free)
More about Marufuku Ramen SF
Marufuku Ramen SF
1581 Webster St Suite 235, San Francisco
|**Edamame**
|$4.00
Green Soybeens
More about Moshi Moshi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Edamame
|$5.95
Edamame dusted with kosher salt; served Regular or Spicy or Garlic or Yuzu.
*regular, garlic, yuzu: vegan, gluten free
*spicy & garlic contains sesame
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Roka Akor | San Francisco
801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
|Edamame with Balinese Sea Salt
|$7.00
Edamame with Balinese Sea Salt
More about Udon Mugizo
SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Udon Mugizo
1581 Webster St #217, San Francisco
|EDAMAME
|$5.75
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
737 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Edamame
|$5.00
soybeans
|Garlic Edamame
|$8.00
stir fried soybeans with garlic butter