Edamame in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve edamame

SUSHI

Sanraku

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
Boiled soy beans
More about Sanraku
SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
setouchi mojio seasalt
More about Hamano Sushi
Ramenwell

3378 18th St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kuro Edamame$4.95
More about Ramenwell
HAMBURGERS

ABV

3174 16th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Fermented Edamame$5.00
Lacto-fermented with ginger / garlic / morita chiles
More about ABV
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
EDAMAME$9.00
shiso fumi furikake, flaked salt (vegan, gluten free)
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Marufuku Ramen SF

1581 Webster St Suite 235, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**Edamame**$4.00
Green Soybeens
More about Marufuku Ramen SF
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

60 Morris St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame$4.99
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$5.95
Edamame dusted with kosher salt; served Regular or Spicy or Garlic or Yuzu.
*regular, garlic, yuzu: vegan, gluten free
*spicy & garlic contains sesame
More about Moshi Moshi
Roka Akor | San Francisco

801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame with Balinese Sea Salt$7.00
Edamame with Balinese Sea Salt
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Glaze

2095 Chestnut St, San Francsico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Edamame$4.50
More about Glaze
SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Udon Mugizo

1581 Webster St #217, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (4756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
EDAMAME$5.75
More about Udon Mugizo
Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Edamame$5.00
soybeans
Garlic Edamame$8.00
stir fried soybeans with garlic butter
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Glaze

1946 Fillmore St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Edamame$4.00
More about Glaze

