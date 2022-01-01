Egg benedict in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Socialite Egg Benedict
|$16.00
Two cage free poached eggs, English muffin, sautéed spinach, hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of homestyle potatoes or seasonal fresh fruit
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Egg Benedict Pancakes
|$19.00
Wild smoked salmon and crispy bacon served on pancakes with hollandaise sauce, poached egg, potato, and a side salad.
More about Aracely Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Aracely Cafe
401 13th street, San Francisco
|Eggs Benedict
|$21.00