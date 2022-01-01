Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve egg benedict

Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Socialite Egg Benedict$16.00
Two cage free poached eggs, English muffin, sautéed spinach, hollandaise sauce. Served with your choice of homestyle potatoes or seasonal fresh fruit
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Benedict Pancakes$19.00
Wild smoked salmon and crispy bacon served on pancakes with hollandaise sauce, poached egg, potato, and a side salad.
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
Aracely Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Aracely Cafe

401 13th street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggs Benedict$21.00
More about Aracely Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$15.95
english muffin topped with ham, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce
More about The Grind Cafe

