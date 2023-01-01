Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Funky Elephant

1270 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Egg Salad (Yum Kai Dao)$16.00
Siamese style fried eggs, BBQ shrimp, shallots, tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, fish sauce, herbs
More about Funky Elephant
Item pic

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad Bunwich$14.75
egg salad, panko summer squash, spinach, dijon, b&b pickle, yuzu shichi-mi togarashi, ranch, pandesal bun (v)
(please note: our fryer oil is used to prepare items that contain shellfish and gluten!)
contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, alliums, sesame
More about BREADBELLY
Calabria Bros image

SANDWICHES

Calabria Bros

4763 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$9.95
More about Calabria Bros
Item pic

 

Sandy’s

1457 Haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pickled Egg Salad Sandy$12.00
Pickled eggs, chives, garlic confit, Dukes mayo on white sourdough topped with crunchy Zapps potato chips! Comes with a bag of Zapps Voodoo Chips.
Pickled Egg Salad - 8oz$8.00
It starts with pickled eggs. We boil the eggs, shell them, then cold pickle them with lots of spices. They sit for a minimum of 7 days in order for them to absorb enough of the salt, vinegar and seasonings. Once they are ready, we chop them up, add some dukes mayo, chives and garlic confit.
More about Sandy’s

