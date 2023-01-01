Egg salad sandwiches in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Funky Elephant
1270 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Fried Egg Salad (Yum Kai Dao)
|$16.00
Siamese style fried eggs, BBQ shrimp, shallots, tomatoes, garlic, Thai chili, fish sauce, herbs
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Egg Salad Bunwich
|$14.75
egg salad, panko summer squash, spinach, dijon, b&b pickle, yuzu shichi-mi togarashi, ranch, pandesal bun (v)
(please note: our fryer oil is used to prepare items that contain shellfish and gluten!)
contains: gluten, dairy, eggs, alliums, sesame
SANDWICHES
Calabria Bros
4763 Mission St, San Francisco
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
Sandy’s
1457 Haight street, San Francisco
|Pickled Egg Salad Sandy
|$12.00
Pickled eggs, chives, garlic confit, Dukes mayo on white sourdough topped with crunchy Zapps potato chips! Comes with a bag of Zapps Voodoo Chips.
|Pickled Egg Salad - 8oz
|$8.00
It starts with pickled eggs. We boil the eggs, shell them, then cold pickle them with lots of spices. They sit for a minimum of 7 days in order for them to absorb enough of the salt, vinegar and seasonings. Once they are ready, we chop them up, add some dukes mayo, chives and garlic confit.