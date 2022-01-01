Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Calabria Bros image

SANDWICHES

Calabria Bros

4763 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (220 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$9.95
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

346 Kearny Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGG SANDWICH$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

2304 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGG SANDWICH$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Item pic

 

Foundation Cafe

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greens, Egg & Ham Sandwich$11.00
spanish jamon, pepperjack cheese, roasted garlic aioli, telera bun
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

3401 California Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGG SANDWICH$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Item pic

 

Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spam & Egg Breakfast Sandwich$4.99
Served on a grilled Goldilocks Pandesal roll
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$3.99
Served on a Goldilocks pandesal roll
Turkey Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$5.49
Served on a grilled Goldilocks Pandesal roll
Item pic

 

The Bird

406 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGG SANDWICH$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

721 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGG SANDWICH$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

783 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGG SANDWICH$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Precita Egg Sandwich image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Precita Veggie Egg Sandwich$9.95
Scrambled Egg, cheddar, tomato, arugula on pain de mie or English muffin w/black pepper & garlic aioli
Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Sandwich$9.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on pain de mie or English muffin w/black pepper and garlic aioli
Precita Egg Sandwich$9.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on pain de mie or English muffin w/black pepper and garlic aioli
Eats image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak and Eggs Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Tri Tip, fried egg, cheese, gremolata, spicy aioli, on a toasted roll.
Jane on Fillmore image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

Jane on Fillmore

2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3263 reviews)
Takeout
Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
hard boiled egg, mustard, chives, mayo, paprika (can also be served on lightly dressed greens)
Duboce Egg Sandwich image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Duboce Egg Sandwich$8.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, nitrite free bacon, arugula on english muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Jane on Larkin

925 Larkin Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Egg Sandwich$12.00
toasted croissant, ham, fried egg, caramelized onions, whole grain mustard and provolone cheese
Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Egg Sandwich$9.95
Egg Sandwich$9.95
Popular Item.
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on pain de mie or english muffin w/black pepper & garlic aioli
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

2201 Chestnut Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGG SANDWICH$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Item pic

 

Super Duper Burgers

98 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGG SANDWICH$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$5.00
Two scrambled eggs on choice of buttered bread. Customize with your favorite toppins
