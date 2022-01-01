Egg sandwiches in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
SANDWICHES
Calabria Bros
4763 Mission St, San Francisco
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
Super Duper Burgers
346 Kearny Street, San Francisco
|EGG SANDWICH
|$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Super Duper Burgers
2304 Market Street, San Francisco
|EGG SANDWICH
|$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Foundation Cafe
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Greens, Egg & Ham Sandwich
|$11.00
spanish jamon, pepperjack cheese, roasted garlic aioli, telera bun
Super Duper Burgers
3401 California Street, San Francisco
|EGG SANDWICH
|$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Spam & Egg Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.99
Served on a grilled Goldilocks Pandesal roll
|Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.99
Served on a Goldilocks pandesal roll
|Turkey Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$5.49
Served on a grilled Goldilocks Pandesal roll
The Bird
406 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|EGG SANDWICH
|$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Super Duper Burgers
721 Market Street, San Francisco
|EGG SANDWICH
|$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Super Duper Burgers
783 Mission Street, San Francisco
|EGG SANDWICH
|$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Precita Veggie Egg Sandwich
|$9.95
Scrambled Egg, cheddar, tomato, arugula on pain de mie or English muffin w/black pepper & garlic aioli
|Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Sandwich
|$9.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on pain de mie or English muffin w/black pepper and garlic aioli
|Precita Egg Sandwich
|$9.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on pain de mie or English muffin w/black pepper and garlic aioli
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eats
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Steak and Eggs Sandwich
|$12.00
Grilled Tri Tip, fried egg, cheese, gremolata, spicy aioli, on a toasted roll.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
Jane on Fillmore
2123 Fillmore St, San Francisco
|Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
hard boiled egg, mustard, chives, mayo, paprika (can also be served on lightly dressed greens)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Duboce Egg Sandwich
|$8.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, nitrite free bacon, arugula on english muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Jane on Larkin
925 Larkin Street, San Francisco
|Croissant Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
toasted croissant, ham, fried egg, caramelized onions, whole grain mustard and provolone cheese
|Deviled Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Veggie Egg Sandwich
|$9.95
|Egg Sandwich
|$9.95
Popular Item.
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on pain de mie or english muffin w/black pepper & garlic aioli
Super Duper Burgers
2201 Chestnut Street, San Francisco
|EGG SANDWICH
|$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!
Super Duper Burgers
98 Mission Street, San Francisco
|EGG SANDWICH
|$5.00
Fried Organic egg, and chipotle aioli on toasted ciabatta bread. We recommend adding Monterrey Jack cheese & Bacon!