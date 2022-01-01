Eggplant parm in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Giorgio's Pizzeria
Giorgio's Pizzeria
151 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Eggplant Parmigiana
|$19.95
served with a side of penne marinara
(sorry no substitutions)
|Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Breaded eggplant, provolone, parmesan, marinara sauce
More about Amici's
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA (vt)
|BAKED PENNE PARMIGIANA WITH EGGPLANT (vt)
More about Delarosa
Delarosa
2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
|$12.00
Fried eggplant with flour, salt and pepper, layered with pizza sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella and basil leaves
More about Che Fico Alimentari
Che Fico Alimentari
834 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Eggplant Parmigiana (frozen)
|$25.00
Bake at home!
Eggplant Parmigiana for 2
(comes frozen)