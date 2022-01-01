Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Delarosa image

 

Delarosa

37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$12.00
More about Delarosa
Banner pic

 

Giorgio's Pizzeria

151 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana$19.95
served with a side of penne marinara
(sorry no substitutions)
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Breaded eggplant, provolone, parmesan, marinara sauce
More about Giorgio's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA (vt)
BAKED PENNE PARMIGIANA WITH EGGPLANT (vt)
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA (vt)
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Delarosa

2175 CHESTNUT STREET, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$12.00
Fried eggplant with flour, salt and pepper, layered with pizza sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella and basil leaves
More about Delarosa
Eggplant Parmigiana (frozen) image

 

Che Fico Alimentari

834 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parmigiana (frozen)$25.00
Bake at home!
Eggplant Parmigiana for 2
(comes frozen)
More about Che Fico Alimentari
Eggplant Parm image

 

Flour+Water Pasta Shop

3000 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Parm$16.50
Fried eggplant, marinara, burrata, kale & pepita pesto, basil on house focaccia. *Cannot be made vegan!*
More about Flour+Water Pasta Shop

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Bruschetta

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Rigatoni

Sweet Potato Fries

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Katsu

Cobb Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston