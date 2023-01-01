Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Sacred Taco

1875 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Enchiladas$17.00
Chicken Mole Enchilada$19.00
More about Sacred Taco
Greens Restaurant image

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Verdes$30.00
with corn, zucchini, goat cheese, tomatillo salsa verde, rancho gordo beans, lime pickled cabbage, and crema. Gluten Free, Vegan Possible.
More about Greens Restaurant
Death by Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS

Death by Taco: San Francisco

301 King Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Enchiladas$19.00
Chicken Mole Enchilada$19.00
Cheese Enchiladas$17.00
More about Death by Taco: San Francisco
Item pic

 

Colibri Mexican Bistro - Colibri - SF

50 Moraga Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$22.00
Corn tortilla enchiladas, choice of cheese or chicken, and choice of sauce: tomatillo-jalapeño verde sauce, tomato-chipotle roja sauce, or mole poblano
More about Colibri Mexican Bistro - Colibri - SF
Enchiladas image

TORTA

El Buen Comer - 3435 Mission st

3435 Mission st, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas de Mole$16.00
Enchiladas$16.00
Cheese enchiladas simmered in either a red or green sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco (Cheese) and onions with rice and beans
More about El Buen Comer - 3435 Mission st
Item pic

 

El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!

599 O'Farrell St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas$14.95
3 rolled corn tortillas, any meat, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and salad
More about El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!
Chicken Enchiladas image

 

West of Pecos

550 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Butternut Squash Enchiladas$16.00
poblano cream sauce sauce
More about West of Pecos

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Sliders

Kimchi

Chocolate Brownies

Rice Pudding

Rangoon

Garlic Bread

Arepas

Minestrone Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (193 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (58 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (44 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (292 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston