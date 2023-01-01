Enchiladas in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve enchiladas
Sacred Taco
1875 Union Street, San Francisco
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$17.00
|Chicken Mole Enchilada
|$19.00
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$30.00
with corn, zucchini, goat cheese, tomatillo salsa verde, rancho gordo beans, lime pickled cabbage, and crema. Gluten Free, Vegan Possible.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS
Death by Taco: San Francisco
301 King Street, San Francisco
|Spinach Enchiladas
|$19.00
|Chicken Mole Enchilada
|$19.00
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$17.00
Colibri Mexican Bistro - Colibri - SF
50 Moraga Avenue, San Francisco
|Enchiladas
|$22.00
Corn tortilla enchiladas, choice of cheese or chicken, and choice of sauce: tomatillo-jalapeño verde sauce, tomato-chipotle roja sauce, or mole poblano
TORTA
El Buen Comer - 3435 Mission st
3435 Mission st, San Francisco
|Enchiladas de Mole
|$16.00
|Enchiladas
|$16.00
Cheese enchiladas simmered in either a red or green sauce topped with sour cream, queso fresco (Cheese) and onions with rice and beans
El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!
599 O'Farrell St, San Francisco
|Enchiladas
|$14.95
3 rolled corn tortillas, any meat, rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and salad