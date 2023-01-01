Fajitas in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Buena Vida Cantina - 860 Folsom Street

860 Folsom Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FAJITAS$15.00
Bell Peppers, Onions, Rice and Beans. Served with Home Made Corn Tortillas
More about Buena Vida Cantina - 860 Folsom Street
Item pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita$15.50
Signature fajita seasoning* red pepper* red onions* black beans* green onions* avocado* pico de gallo* chipotle aioli* jasmine rice* romaine* cilantro garnish* (v, gf)
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Fajitas$14.99
Carnitas Fajitas$14.99
Fajita Burrito$14.99
Grilled Chicken or Flank Steak, Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions, Rice, Salsa, Cheese, and Guacamole
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Item pic

 

El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!

599 O'Farrell St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas$15.95
Choice of grilled beef or chicken with grilled onions, peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and salad
More about El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery image

 

1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery

1428 Haight St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Fajita Crepe$16.95
More about 1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
Fajitas image

 

Mezcalito

2323 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (730 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas$21.00
Bell peppers, onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, black beans,rice,tortillas
More about Mezcalito

