Fajitas in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Buena Vida Cantina - 860 Folsom Street
Buena Vida Cantina - 860 Folsom Street
860 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|FAJITAS
|$15.00
Bell Peppers, Onions, Rice and Beans. Served with Home Made Corn Tortillas
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Fajita
|$15.50
Signature fajita seasoning* red pepper* red onions* black beans* green onions* avocado* pico de gallo* chipotle aioli* jasmine rice* romaine* cilantro garnish* (v, gf)
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Steak Fajitas
|$14.99
|Carnitas Fajitas
|$14.99
|Fajita Burrito
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken or Flank Steak, Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions, Rice, Salsa, Cheese, and Guacamole
More about El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!
El Tesoro Taqueria & Grill- Real Mexican!
599 O'Farrell St, San Francisco
|Fajitas
|$15.95
Choice of grilled beef or chicken with grilled onions, peppers, rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and salad
More about 1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
1428 Haight St, San Francisco
|Garden Fajita Crepe
|$16.95