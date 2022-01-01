Falafel salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve falafel salad
SF Reem's CA Mission
2901 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Falafel Salad
|$14.00
Greens, falafel, tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, pickles, tahini dressing.
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Falafel Salad
|$11.99
Arugula, romaine, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber & quinoa tossed with lemon tahini dressing & topped with spiced fried chickpeas, avocado, feta, pickled beets, hummus & falafel.
Hummus Bodega
5549 Geary Blvd, San Francisco
|Falafel Salad
|$13.99
Fresh arugula, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, warm chikpeas and 5 falafel ball. Serverd with tahini sauce on top.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Falafel Salad
|$11.99
Arugula, romaine, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber & quinoa tossed with lemon tahini dressing & topped with spiced fried chickpeas, avocado, feta, pickled beets, hummus & falafel.