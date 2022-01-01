Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve falafel salad

SF Reem's CA Mission

2901 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Falafel Salad$14.00
Greens, falafel, tomatoes, cucumbers, herbs, pickles, tahini dressing.
Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Salad$11.99
Arugula, romaine, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber & quinoa tossed with lemon tahini dressing & topped with spiced fried chickpeas, avocado, feta, pickled beets, hummus & falafel.
Hummus Bodega

5549 Geary Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Salad$13.99
Fresh arugula, spinach, tomatoes, red onion, warm chikpeas and 5 falafel ball. Serverd with tahini sauce on top.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Falafel Salad$11.99
Arugula, romaine, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber & quinoa tossed with lemon tahini dressing & topped with spiced fried chickpeas, avocado, feta, pickled beets, hummus & falafel.
