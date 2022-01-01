Filet mignon in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve filet mignon
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Filet Mignon Skewers (Deep Copy)
|$14.00
Grilled filet mignon set atop arugula and smothered with a lemongrass sauce
Harris' Restaurant
2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco
|Raw - Filet Mignon
|$22.50
|Petit Filet Mignon
|$58.00
Petite 8oz. Filet Mignon with choice of potato and daily vegetable
|Filet Mignon
|$67.00
12oz. Filet Mignon with choice of potato and daily vegetable
L'Ardoise Bistro
151 Noe Street, San Francisco
|FILET MIGNON
|$42.00
Greater Omaha Farms, Served with Red Wine Sauce. White Truffle Oil and Pommes Landaises(cooked in Duck Fat, Garlic and Bacon.)
Doesn't come with salad.
Blue Plate
3218 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Smoked Filet Mignon Bruschetta
|$12.00
chive aioli, romesco
Miller & Lux
700 Terry A. Francois Blvd., San Francisco
|10oz Filet Mignon
|$78.00
Prime 15-Day Dry-Aged Black Angus, Bordelaise