Filet mignon in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve filet mignon

Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon Skewers (Deep Copy)$14.00
Grilled filet mignon set atop arugula and smothered with a lemongrass sauce
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Filet Mignon image

 

Harris' Restaurant

2100 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raw - Filet Mignon$22.50
Petit Filet Mignon$58.00
Petite 8oz. Filet Mignon with choice of potato and daily vegetable
Filet Mignon$67.00
12oz. Filet Mignon with choice of potato and daily vegetable
More about Harris' Restaurant
BLACK ANGUS BEEF FILET MIGNON. image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

L'Ardoise Bistro

151 Noe Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FILET MIGNON$42.00
Greater Omaha Farms, Served with Red Wine Sauce. White Truffle Oil and Pommes Landaises(cooked in Duck Fat, Garlic and Bacon.)
Doesn't come with salad.
More about L'Ardoise Bistro
Item pic

SALADS

Blue Plate

3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (3963 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Filet Mignon Bruschetta$12.00
chive aioli, romesco
More about Blue Plate
Banner pic

 

Miller & Lux

700 Terry A. Francois Blvd., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
10oz Filet Mignon$78.00
Prime 15-Day Dry-Aged Black Angus, Bordelaise
More about Miller & Lux
Filet Mignon image

 

Izzy's Steaks & Chops

3345 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Filet Mignon$44.00
Center Cut
More about Izzy's Steaks & Chops

