Fish and chips in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve fish and chips
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Ale Battered Fish And Chips
|$17.00
ALASKAN COD WITH HOUSE SALAD AND TARTAR SAUCE .
GRILL
San Francisco Brewing Co.
3150 Polk St, San Francisco
|Fish-n-Chips
|$22.00
Beer battered wild local rock cod, crispy French Fries, house cole slaw. Served with tartar sauce.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Liberties
998 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
Beer Battered Cod, Tartar Sauce, Kennebec Fries
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Brewmaster's Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Locally caught cod in a house-beer batter with tangy tartar sauce and steak fries.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|3 Piece Fish & Chips
|$21.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce
|2 Piece Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Fish & Chips
|$13.99
*NEW* Beer battered cod fish filets with beer-battered fries, served with your choice of dipping sauce. Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes.
Kennedy's Indian Curry House
1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Fish and Chips
|$9.99
Deep fried Fish and Chips
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
1000a 3rd St, San Francisco
|FISH AND CHIPS
|$19.00
Deep fried cod and tartar sauce
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
1428 Haight St, San Francisco
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|2 Piece Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce
|3 Piece Fish & Chips
|$21.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce
BBQ
Barrel Head Brewhouse
1785 Fulton St, San Francisco
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Rock Cod, Barrel Head Beer Batter,
Tartar Sauce, Herbed Fries, Cole Slaw
Murphy's Pub
217 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Fish n Chips *
|$14.50
8oz of beer-battered cod fillets served with steak fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedges.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Tilapia fillet battered and fried with sweet potato fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce