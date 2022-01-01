Fish and chips in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve fish and chips

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ale Battered Fish And Chips$17.00
ALASKAN COD WITH HOUSE SALAD AND TARTAR SAUCE .
More about The New Spot On Polk
San Francisco Brewing Co. image

GRILL

San Francisco Brewing Co.

3150 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish-n-Chips$22.00
Beer battered wild local rock cod, crispy French Fries, house cole slaw. Served with tartar sauce.
More about San Francisco Brewing Co.
The Liberties image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Liberties

998 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$22.00
Beer Battered Cod, Tartar Sauce, Kennebec Fries
More about The Liberties
bb5dd4ec-9dfc-4fc7-a996-1565ff21bcc4 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brewmaster's Fish and Chips$18.00
Locally caught cod in a house-beer batter with tangy tartar sauce and steak fries.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
2 Piece Fish & Chips image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
3 Piece Fish & Chips$21.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce
2 Piece Fish & Chips$17.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Item pic

 

Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$13.99
*NEW* Beer battered cod fish filets with beer-battered fries, served with your choice of dipping sauce. Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes.
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

Kennedy's Indian Curry House

1040 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish and Chips$9.99
Deep fried Fish and Chips
More about Kennedy's Indian Curry House
Item pic

 

New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay

1000a 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FISH AND CHIPS$19.00
Deep fried cod and tartar sauce
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery image

 

1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery

1428 Haight St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.95
More about 1428 HAIGHT Patio Cafe' & Crepery
Item pic

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Piece Fish & Chips$17.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce
3 Piece Fish & Chips$21.00
Anchor steam beer battered Alaskan cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Fish & Chips image

BBQ

Barrel Head Brewhouse

1785 Fulton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1187 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$17.00
Rock Cod, Barrel Head Beer Batter,
Tartar Sauce, Herbed Fries, Cole Slaw
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
Fish n Chips * image

 

Murphy's Pub

217 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Fish n Chips *$14.50
8oz of beer-battered cod fillets served with steak fries, tartar sauce and lemon wedges.
More about Murphy's Pub
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$16.00
Tilapia fillet battered and fried with sweet potato fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce
More about Cafe La Taza
f6fbfdfa-09f9-47d9-8010-32b7f1efaaf2 image

FRENCH FRIES

The Cavalier

360n Jessie Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FISH & CHIPS$29.00
minted peas, thrice cooked fries & malt vinegar aïoli
More about The Cavalier

