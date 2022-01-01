Fish tacos in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve fish tacos
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|FISH TACO *
|$5.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
|NICK'S WAY FISH TACO *
|$7.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|CRISPY FISH TACO *
|$7.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
|FISH TACO *
|$5.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|FISH TACO *
|$5.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
|NICK'S WAY FISH TACO *
|$7.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
Camino Alto
1715 Union Street, San Francisco
|Sautéd Market Fish Tacos
|$19.00
Sautéd local (white fish) with chimichurri, meyer lemon aioli, radish and wild arugula.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Two fried fish tacos made with locally caught cod, coleslaw and chipotle ranch sauce with corn tortillas. Served with fries.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Fried Alaskan cod, flour tortillas, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, lemon aioli, chipotle aioli
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa
|$15.00
Corn tortilla* red cabbage* and Cayenne* and paprika* seasoned cod topped with our house-made pineapple salsa* and cilantro jalapeno sauce* (gf)
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pancho's Mexican Grill
3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco
|Baja Fish Taco
|$6.95
Breaded and Fried Snapper, served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
tempura fried fish, pico de gallo, cabbage-cilantro slaw, habanero aioli, piquin
pepper-peanut sauce. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS
Death by Taco
301 King Street, San Francisco
|The Obligatory Yet Delicious Fish Taco
|$8.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$18.00
3 tacos, fried Alaskan cod, flour tortillas, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, lemon aioli, chipotle aioli
TACKO
3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|GRILLED FISH TACO
|$6.95
One marinated fish taco in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onion, pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$6.50
One taco with beer battered fish in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, roasted tomato, & lime salsas
Mezcalito
2323 Polk St, San Francisco
|Grilled Fish Tacos (2)
|$20.00
Mahi Mahi, chipotle aioli, slaw, guacamole, rice, black beans
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
tacobar
2401 California St, San Francisco
|*Baja Fish Taco
|$5.60
Beer Battered Local Cod, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa, & Baja Lime Sauce
|*Veracruz Fish Taco
|$5.60
Grilled Local Cod, Veracruz Salsa, & Cabbage Slaw
West of Pecos
550 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
spicy salsa de arbol, smokey aioli, avocado, cabbage