Fish tacos in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FISH TACO *$5.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
NICK'S WAY FISH TACO *$7.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY FISH TACO *$7.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
FISH TACO *$5.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FISH TACO *$5.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
NICK'S WAY FISH TACO *$7.75
Marinated mahi-mahi in a crispy tortilla wrapped in a soft tortilla. With Jack cheese, guacamole, cilantro, cabbage, red onions, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Tres
Consumer pic

 

Camino Alto

1715 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sautéd Market Fish Tacos$19.00
Sautéd local (white fish) with chimichurri, meyer lemon aioli, radish and wild arugula.
More about Camino Alto
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Two fried fish tacos made with locally caught cod, coleslaw and chipotle ranch sauce with corn tortillas. Served with fries.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
3 Baja Fish Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
Fried Alaskan cod, flour tortillas, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, lemon aioli, chipotle aioli
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Item pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos with Pineapple Salsa$15.00
Corn tortilla* red cabbage* and Cayenne* and paprika* seasoned cod topped with our house-made pineapple salsa* and cilantro jalapeno sauce* (gf)
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
More about Gott's Roadside
Pancho's Mexican Grill image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pancho's Mexican Grill

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco

Avg 3.4 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$6.95
Breaded and Fried Snapper, served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce
More about Pancho's Mexican Grill
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$13.00
tempura fried fish, pico de gallo, cabbage-cilantro slaw, habanero aioli, piquin
pepper-peanut sauce. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
More about Loló Restaurant
Death by Taco image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS

Death by Taco

301 King Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (831 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Obligatory Yet Delicious Fish Taco$8.00
More about Death by Taco
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi*, beer-battered & fried crisp, served in soft, organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, salsa verde, lime & spicy mayo. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
More about Gott's Roadside
Baja Fish Tacos image

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
3 tacos, fried Alaskan cod, flour tortillas, avocado, cabbage, pico de gallo, lemon aioli, chipotle aioli
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Item pic

 

TACKO

3115 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED FISH TACO$6.95
One marinated fish taco in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onion, pico de gallo, and tomatillo salsa
BAJA FISH TACO$6.50
One taco with beer battered fish in soft corn tortillas with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, roasted tomato, & lime salsas
More about TACKO
Grilled Fish Tacos (2) image

 

Mezcalito

2323 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (730 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos (2)$20.00
Mahi Mahi, chipotle aioli, slaw, guacamole, rice, black beans
More about Mezcalito
*Baja Fish Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

tacobar

2401 California St, San Francisco

Avg 3.3 (951 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Baja Fish Taco$5.60
Beer Battered Local Cod, Cabbage Slaw, Roasted Ancho Salsa, & Baja Lime Sauce
*Veracruz Fish Taco$5.60
Grilled Local Cod, Veracruz Salsa, & Cabbage Slaw
More about tacobar
eee1e637-0208-48d9-acd2-9e3d11dd3349 image

 

West of Pecos

550 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2977 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$15.00
spicy salsa de arbol, smokey aioli, avocado, cabbage
More about West of Pecos
Baja Fish Taco image

 

Cholita Linda

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$3.50
crispy fried fish, salsa roja, cabbage slaw, baja crema.
More about Cholita Linda

