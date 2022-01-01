Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve flautas

FLAUTAS image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Cantina

3414 Judah St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FLAUTAS$14.00
SLOW COOKED CRISPY CARNITAS, GRILLED CORN, JACK CHEESE ROLLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA, AND DEEP FRIED TO CRUNCHY PERFECTION.
TOPPED WITH LETTUCE CILANTRO SLAW, AND CHIPOTLE CREMA!!!
More about Sunset Cantina
Item pic

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FLAUTAS *$11.50
Three crunchy rolled tacos served with Mexican crema, guacamole, and queso fresco.
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FLAUTAS *$11.50
Three crunchy rolled tacos served with Mexican crema, guacamole, and queso fresco.
More about Underdogs Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FLAUTAS *$10.75
Three crunchy rolled tacos served with Mexican crema, guacamole, and queso fresco.
More about Underdogs Tres
Item pic

 

Flores

2030 Union Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FLAUTAS DE CHORIZO CON PAPAS$12.00
house made chorizo, potatoes, lettuce, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa
More about Flores
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Chipotle Tinga Flautas$16.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with chicken chiptole tingas and topped with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa. Served with rice and beans
More about Cafe La Taza
Flautas de Camote image

 

Gracias Madre

2211 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (1651 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-In
Flautas de Camote$19.00
Two rolled crispy tacos with sweet potato and caramelized
onion. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and nacho
cashew cheese. Served with black beans and escabeche
More about Gracias Madre
Santeria image

 

Santeria

2251 Market Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Flautas$12.00
chicken, avocado, sour cream, greens
More about Santeria

