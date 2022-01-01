Flautas in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve flautas
FRENCH FRIES
Sunset Cantina
3414 Judah St, San Francisco
|FLAUTAS
|$14.00
SLOW COOKED CRISPY CARNITAS, GRILLED CORN, JACK CHEESE ROLLED IN A FLOUR TORTILLA, AND DEEP FRIED TO CRUNCHY PERFECTION.
TOPPED WITH LETTUCE CILANTRO SLAW, AND CHIPOTLE CREMA!!!
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|FLAUTAS *
|$11.50
Three crunchy rolled tacos served with Mexican crema, guacamole, and queso fresco.
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|FLAUTAS *
|$11.50
Three crunchy rolled tacos served with Mexican crema, guacamole, and queso fresco.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|FLAUTAS *
|$10.75
Three crunchy rolled tacos served with Mexican crema, guacamole, and queso fresco.
Flores
2030 Union Street, San Francisco
|FLAUTAS DE CHORIZO CON PAPAS
|$12.00
house made chorizo, potatoes, lettuce, queso fresco, tomatillo salsa
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Chicken Chipotle Tinga Flautas
|$16.00
3 corn tortillas stuffed with chicken chiptole tingas and topped with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa. Served with rice and beans
Gracias Madre
2211 Mission St, San Francisco
|Flautas de Camote
|$19.00
Two rolled crispy tacos with sweet potato and caramelized
onion. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and nacho
cashew cheese. Served with black beans and escabeche
Santeria
2251 Market Street, San Francisco
|Flautas
|$12.00
chicken, avocado, sour cream, greens