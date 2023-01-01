Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh spring rolls in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls

Fresh Spring Rolls image

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh Spring Rolls$15.00
with Hodo tofu, pickled vegetables, cucumber, mint, and Thai basil. Served with coconut peanut sauce and grilled beech mushrooms & radish salad with sesame ginger vinaigrette. Gluten-free, vegan.
More about Greens Restaurant
Item pic

 

Lao Table by Osha Thai

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Spring Rolls Tofu$14.95
Fresh rice paper wrapper + tofu + Vietnamese mint W/laotian peanut dip
Fresh Spring Rolls Pork$14.95
Fresh rice paper wrapper + pork sausage + Vietnamese mint W/laotian peanut dip
More about Lao Table by Osha Thai
Consumer pic

 

Sun and Moon

415 Brannan Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Spring Rolls$13.00
Tofu, and local vegetables wrapped with rice paper and topped with sesame seeds served with our homemade peanut sauce
More about Sun and Moon
Fresh Spring Rolls image

 

B Star Bar - 127 Clement

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Spring Rolls$11.00
Tofu, basil, mint, cucumber, green papaya, carrot, avocado and mushroom, wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce dip.
More about B Star Bar - 127 Clement
Item pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Spring Roll Tofu$15.95
Tofu, vermicelli, spring mix, mint, carrot in rice paper wrapper, toasted sesame seed and peanut dipping
***Contained peanut
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

