Fresh spring rolls in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$15.00
with Hodo tofu, pickled vegetables, cucumber, mint, and Thai basil. Served with coconut peanut sauce and grilled beech mushrooms & radish salad with sesame ginger vinaigrette. Gluten-free, vegan.
Lao Table by Osha Thai
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Fresh Spring Rolls Tofu
|$14.95
Fresh rice paper wrapper + tofu + Vietnamese mint W/laotian peanut dip
|Fresh Spring Rolls Pork
|$14.95
Fresh rice paper wrapper + pork sausage + Vietnamese mint W/laotian peanut dip
Sun and Moon
415 Brannan Street, San Francisco
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Tofu, and local vegetables wrapped with rice paper and topped with sesame seeds served with our homemade peanut sauce
B Star Bar - 127 Clement
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Fresh Spring Rolls
|$11.00
Tofu, basil, mint, cucumber, green papaya, carrot, avocado and mushroom, wrapped in rice paper. Served with peanut sauce dip.