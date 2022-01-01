Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

1785 Union Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (10268 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Serrano Green Chili Sauce, Cucumber,
Radish, Herb Ranch, Jalapeno Relish
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
More about The Willows
Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Mary's chicken marinated in lime-chile amarillo w/Salsa Criolla & Chile Rocoto Aioli
More about Sanguchon Eatery
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Super Duper Burgers

346 Kearny Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly basked bun
More about Super Duper Burgers
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie

101 Oak Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (2801 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Chipotle, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun
More about RT Rotisserie
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL

San Francisco Brewing Co.

3150 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Tobasco/Buttermilk fried chicken breast on a soft brioche bun
Pepper slaw, B&B pickles and SFBCo sauce
Served with French Fries
Arguably the best one you will find in the City!!
More about San Francisco Brewing Co.
Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

SPQR

1911 Fillmore st, san francisco

Avg 4.1 (6032 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Calabrian Chili and Honey Glazed Chicken with Cabbage Slaw and Malt Vinegar Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with Gremolata Potatoes.
More about SPQR
Main pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - North Beach

411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Fresh Pasilla Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Pepper Relish and Siracha Aioli. Spicy!
Fried Chicken Club Sandwich$12.95
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, and choice of Cheese.
More about Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
9fef9023-5dd1-47ef-9851-5b6334a95a8e image

 

Presidio Bowl Grill

93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
House breaded boneless fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with roasted garlic aioli and house made pickles. Make it spicy +$0.50.
More about Presidio Bowl Grill
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

ABV

3174 16th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1708 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
More about ABV
Crispy Chicken Banh Mi image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21st Amendment Brewery

563 2nd St, San Francisco

Avg 3.5 (2505 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
House-made Beer Batter Fried chicken Tenders with cole slaw, and jalapeño aioli on a soft French roll.
More about 21st Amendment Brewery
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery image

 

The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery

100 Hooper Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries$15.00
crispy fried Mary's chicken, spicy slaw, kettle sour pickles and ancho chili aioli
More about The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

The Bird

406 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Get it classic or spicy. House made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted bun.
More about The Bird
Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Birdsong

1085 Mission Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (392 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
Fried chicken, spicy sauce, pickles and coleslaw on potato bun. Comes with fries and schmaltz.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House potato roll, coleslaw, pickles, raging falcon hot sauce, and yeayo sauce. Yeayo is our rich tangy sauce made with yeast and mayo.
Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich$20.00
House potato roll, coleslaw, pickles, raging falcon hot sauce, and yeayo sauce. Yeayo is our rich tangy sauce made with yeast and mayo. Served with a small side of schmaltz fried potato wedges.
More about Birdsong
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Snug

2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich TO-GO$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, house-made pickles, habanero aioli slaw, all served up on a sesame seed bun. Tots or fries optional but highly recommended.
Allergy alert: Gluten, soy (fryer oil), dairy (chicken & slaw)
More about The Snug
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie

302 Broderick street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Chipotle, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun
More about RT Rotisserie
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Soy marinade, tapioca batter, local organic greens, shredded carrots, radish, pickled onion, sriracha mayo on brioche bun
More about Precita Park Cafe
Eats image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Panko crusted all natural chicken breast, topped with guacamole, tomato, cabbage slaw and pickles with a spicy aioli spread and served on a toasted soft bun.
More about Eats
Item pic

 

New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay

1000a 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
FRIED CHICKEN, FRENCH FRIES, AND PICKLES
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roam Artisan Burgers

1923 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (2690 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Serrano Green Chili Sauce, Cucumber,
Radish, Herb Ranch, Jalapeno Relish
More about Roam Artisan Burgers
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

The Bird

115 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.25
Get it classic or spicy. House made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted bun.
More about The Bird
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

BBQ

Barrel Head Brewhouse

1785 Fulton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1187 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Barrel Head beer-battered chicken breast, house slaw, buffalo sauce, pickled onion, brioche bun, herb fries
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
Item pic

 

Causwells

2346 Chestnut St., san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
roasted garlic aioli, pickles, cilantro slaw
More about Causwells
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.95
fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce & tomato
More about The Grind Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Katsu

Carne Asada

Mozzarella Sticks

Pudding

Antipasto Salad

Tacos

Po Boy

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston