Fried chicken sandwiches in San Francisco
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roam Artisan Burgers
1785 Union Street, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Serrano Green Chili Sauce, Cucumber,
Radish, Herb Ranch, Jalapeno Relish
HAMBURGERS
The Willows
1582 Folsom St, San Francisco
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Fried Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Mary's chicken marinated in lime-chile amarillo w/Salsa Criolla & Chile Rocoto Aioli
Super Duper Burgers
346 Kearny Street, San Francisco
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.25
Free-range chicken thigh coated in our berbere spice blend (get it classic or spicy) with celery, house-made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly basked bun
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie
101 Oak Street, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Chipotle, Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun
GRILL
San Francisco Brewing Co.
3150 Polk St, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
Tobasco/Buttermilk fried chicken breast on a soft brioche bun
Pepper slaw, B&B pickles and SFBCo sauce
Served with French Fries
Arguably the best one you will find in the City!!
SPQR
1911 Fillmore st, san francisco
|Calabrian Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Calabrian Chili and Honey Glazed Chicken with Cabbage Slaw and Malt Vinegar Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with Gremolata Potatoes.
Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled Fresh Pasilla Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Pepper Relish and Siracha Aioli. Spicy!
|Fried Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, and choice of Cheese.
Presidio Bowl Grill
93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
House breaded boneless fried chicken breast on a toasted bun with roasted garlic aioli and house made pickles. Make it spicy +$0.50.
HAMBURGERS
ABV
3174 16th St., San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Free Range pasturebird thighs, havarti, avocado, cabbage, spicy mayo & togarashi
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21st Amendment Brewery
563 2nd St, San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
House-made Beer Batter Fried chicken Tenders with cole slaw, and jalapeño aioli on a soft French roll.
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
100 Hooper Street, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich with Fries
|$15.00
crispy fried Mary's chicken, spicy slaw, kettle sour pickles and ancho chili aioli
The Bird
406 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.25
Get it classic or spicy. House made apple slaw, mayo and pickles on a freshly toasted bun.
Birdsong
1085 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Lunch Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
Fried chicken, spicy sauce, pickles and coleslaw on potato bun. Comes with fries and schmaltz.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
House potato roll, coleslaw, pickles, raging falcon hot sauce, and yeayo sauce. Yeayo is our rich tangy sauce made with yeast and mayo.
|Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$20.00
House potato roll, coleslaw, pickles, raging falcon hot sauce, and yeayo sauce. Yeayo is our rich tangy sauce made with yeast and mayo. Served with a small side of schmaltz fried potato wedges.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Snug
2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich TO-GO
|$16.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, house-made pickles, habanero aioli slaw, all served up on a sesame seed bun. Tots or fries optional but highly recommended.
Allergy alert: Gluten, soy (fryer oil), dairy (chicken & slaw)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Soy marinade, tapioca batter, local organic greens, shredded carrots, radish, pickled onion, sriracha mayo on brioche bun
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eats
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Panko crusted all natural chicken breast, topped with guacamole, tomato, cabbage slaw and pickles with a spicy aioli spread and served on a toasted soft bun.
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
1000a 3rd St, San Francisco
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
FRIED CHICKEN, FRENCH FRIES, AND PICKLES
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BBQ
Barrel Head Brewhouse
1785 Fulton St, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Barrel Head beer-battered chicken breast, house slaw, buffalo sauce, pickled onion, brioche bun, herb fries
Causwells
2346 Chestnut St., san francisco
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
roasted garlic aioli, pickles, cilantro slaw