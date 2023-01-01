Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried chicken wings in
San Francisco
/
San Francisco
/
Fried Chicken Wings
San Francisco restaurants that serve fried chicken wings
THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St
217 King St, San Francisco
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Wings (6 pcs)
$9.99
More about THE ONE RESTAURANT & BAR - 217 King St
Spice Kit - 405 Howard St Suite 130
405 Howard St Suite 130, San Francisco
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Wings
$12.00
More about Spice Kit - 405 Howard St Suite 130
Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco
Curry Chicken
Pork Dumplings
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Chicken Tikka
Chicken Pasta
Chicken Korma
Garlic Parmesan
Turkey Burgers
Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore
Mission
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Financial District
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Marina/Cow Hollow
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
SoMa
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Lower Pacific Heights
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Russian Hill
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Mission Bay
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Civic Center
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
More near San Francisco to explore
Berkeley
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Emeryville
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Alameda
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Sausalito
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
South San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Albany
No reviews yet
San Bruno
No reviews yet
Brisbane
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Vallejo
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(213 restaurants)
Napa
Avg 4.5
(62 restaurants)
Santa Rosa
Avg 4.2
(54 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
Avg 4
(54 restaurants)
Stockton
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(306 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(851 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(381 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston