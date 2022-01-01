Fried rice in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Saap Ver
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver
88 Division st, san francisco
|Saap Ver Fried Rice
|$18.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Green Onion, Red Onion, Mint, Garlic, Roasted Rice Powder and Thai Spicy Powder
|Double Crab Fried Rice
|$28.95
Double Crab meat , egg, green and white onion and cilantro.
|Chicken Fried Rice (V)
|$14.95
Chinese Broccoli, Onion, Egg, Tomato, Cilantro
More about Mamahuhu
Mamahuhu
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Jade Fried Rice
|$10.00
minced Niman Ranch pork, wild-caught shrimp, kale, organic eggs
|Jade Fried Rice Party Tray
|$30.00
More about Foundation Cafe
Foundation Cafe
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Kimchee Fried Rice
|$13.00
Kimchee, grilled pork, sesame seeds, cilantro & sunny egg
|Sisig Fried Rice
|$13.00
Garlicky organic brown rice, pork sisig, calamansi lime, corn & siling pepper relish, sunny side egg, crispy shallots
|Catering Sisiq Fried Rice Bowl
|$60.00
MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE
PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE
Garlicky organic brown rice, pork sisig, calamansi lime, corn & siling pepper relish.
SERVES 5
More about Ben Thai Cafe
SALADS • NOODLES
Ben Thai Cafe
1331 Polk St, San Francisco
|Roasted Duck Fried Rice
|$23.50
Cannot be Gluten-Free
|Gra-Prao Fried Rice
|$15.50
With spicy minced chicken or your choice of pork or beef, onion, scallions, and fresh basil in our house chili paste. Topped with a sunny side up egg.
|House Fried Rice
|$14.50
With your choice of protein*, egg, onion, and scallions.
More about Lao Table - San Francisco
Lao Table - San Francisco
149 2nd Street, San Francisco
|Lao Fried Rice
|$21.95
Laotian style fried rice + minced chicken + Thai basil + organic chicken wings W/ fried egg
|Classic Chicken Fried Rice
|$18.95
Classic chicken fried rice, egg, tomatoes, onion, and green onion
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$22.95
Classic fried rice + chicken & prawns + pineapple + cashew + raisins W/ cucumber garnish
More about Lazy Susan
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Small Veggie Fried Rice
|$6.95
16 oz pagoda box
|Fried Rice (Shrimp)
|$15.95
Golden fried rice with shrimp, eggs, onions, peas, carrots, and scallions. Gluten-free
|XO Surf and Turf Fried Rice
|$22.95
The smokey and umami rich XO sauce perfumes our fluffy fried rice and goes perfect with steak and prawns
More about B Star Bar
B Star Bar
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Duck Skin Fried Rice
With romaine, purple onions, pork, fried basil, garlic, fried egg, sweet soy sauce, not available mild
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|INDONESIAN FRIED RICE
|$20.00
stir fry of gulf shrimp, char siu pork, veggies, egg, chilies (dairy free, gluten free)
|VEGETARIAN FRIED RICE
|$18.00
stir fry of veggies, jasmine rice, egg & chilies (vegetarian & gluten free)
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Garlic Fried Rice (Side 12oz)
|$3.99
12oz Gluten-Free and Vegan garlic fried rice
|Garlic Fried Rice with Longanisa Sausage & Egg
|$11.49
Filipino-style garlic fried rice stir-fried with sliced longanisa sausage, egg, and green onions. Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes.
|Garlic Fried Rice with Omnipork Luncheon (Vegan)
|$12.99
Filipino-style garlic fried rice stir-fried with vegan Omnipork Luncheon and garnished with green onion. Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes. OmniPork Luncheon (V), contains 0mg cholesterol, is rich in protein and provides dietary fiber, potassium and calcium. Compared with canned pork counterparts, OmniPork Luncheon has far lower calories, total fat and sodium levels. It is also cruelty-free, non-GMO and buddhist-friendly, without added hormones, antibiotics or MSG. More importantly, OmniPork Luncheon does not use any carcinogenic nitrate as the preservatives.
More about Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Basil’s Fried Rice
|$15.95
Spicy pork belly fried rice, egg, kale, onions, fresh basil (recommend add fried egg +3)
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Crab Fried Rice
|$18.00
iThai style crab fried rice with onions, cherry tomatoes and egg. Add a fried egg for an additional charge
|Kor Moo Yang Fried Rice
|$17.00
Chef’s special fried rice with Charcoal-grilled tender pork shoulder. Add a fried egg for an additional charge
|Green Curry Fried Rice
|$15.50
Chicken, basil, bamboo shoots and Bell peppers wok-fried with jasmine rice and a touch of green curry flavor. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Medium spicy
More about Palette Tea House
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Palette Tea House
900 North Point St, San Francisco
|Asparagus Chinese Olive Fried Rice (V)
|$16.00
Chinese Olives, kale, egg white
|Squid Ink Sakura Shrimp Fried Rice
|$20.00
This vegetarian fried packs a lot of flavors: Chinese olives, kale, scallion give this vegetarian dish robust flavors
|XO Wagyu Beef Fried Rice
|$26.00
Our xo wagyu beef fried rice is one of our popular fried rice dishes. It is cooked in our woks with our house made xo sauce, egg, green onions, and minced wagyu beef. This item is a must try!
More about UM.MA
BBQ • SANDWICHES
UM.MA
1220 9th Ave, San Francisco
|KIMCHI FRIED RICE
|$15.00
House made kimchi, soft poached egg, scallions
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
737 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Unagi Fried Rice
|$18.00
eel, salmon skin, egg, tobiko, onion & green onion