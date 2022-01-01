Fried rice in San Francisco

Filipino-style garlic fried rice stir-fried with vegan Omnipork Luncheon and garnished with green onion. Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes. OmniPork Luncheon (V), contains 0mg cholesterol, is rich in protein and provides dietary fiber, potassium and calcium. Compared with canned pork counterparts, OmniPork Luncheon has far lower calories, total fat and sodium levels. It is also cruelty-free, non-GMO and buddhist-friendly, without added hormones, antibiotics or MSG. More importantly, OmniPork Luncheon does not use any carcinogenic nitrate as the preservatives.

