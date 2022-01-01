Fried rice in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Saap Ver Fried Rice$18.95
Crispy Pork Belly, Green Onion, Red Onion, Mint, Garlic, Roasted Rice Powder and Thai Spicy Powder
Double Crab Fried Rice$28.95
Double Crab meat , egg, green and white onion and cilantro.
Chicken Fried Rice (V)$14.95
Chinese Broccoli, Onion, Egg, Tomato, Cilantro
More about Saap Ver
Jade Fried Rice image

 

Mamahuhu

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jade Fried Rice$10.00
minced Niman Ranch pork, wild-caught shrimp, kale, organic eggs
Jade Fried Rice Party Tray$30.00
More about Mamahuhu
Item pic

 

Foundation Cafe

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchee Fried Rice$13.00
Kimchee, grilled pork, sesame seeds, cilantro & sunny egg
Sisig Fried Rice$13.00
Garlicky organic brown rice, pork sisig, calamansi lime, corn & siling pepper relish, sunny side egg, crispy shallots
Catering Sisiq Fried Rice Bowl$60.00
MUST ORDER 24 HRS IN ADVANCE
PLEASE REVIEW DELIVERY DATE
Garlicky organic brown rice, pork sisig, calamansi lime, corn & siling pepper relish.
SERVES 5
More about Foundation Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Ben Thai Cafe

1331 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1566 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Duck Fried Rice$23.50
Cannot be Gluten-Free
Gra-Prao Fried Rice$15.50
With spicy minced chicken or your choice of pork or beef, onion, scallions, and fresh basil in our house chili paste. Topped with a sunny side up egg.
House Fried Rice$14.50
With your choice of protein*, egg, onion, and scallions.
More about Ben Thai Cafe
f0b4a617-d08c-4ab7-9745-517c32906587 image

DIM SUM

Yank Sing

101 Spear St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (6891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Pork Fried Rice$5.95
for one
More about Yank Sing
Item pic

 

Lao Table - San Francisco

149 2nd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lao Fried Rice$21.95
Laotian style fried rice + minced chicken + Thai basil + organic chicken wings W/ fried egg
Classic Chicken Fried Rice$18.95
Classic chicken fried rice, egg, tomatoes, onion, and green onion
Pineapple Fried Rice$22.95
Classic fried rice + chicken & prawns + pineapple + cashew + raisins W/ cucumber garnish
More about Lao Table - San Francisco
Item pic

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Veggie Fried Rice$6.95
16 oz pagoda box
Fried Rice (Shrimp)$15.95
Golden fried rice with shrimp, eggs, onions, peas, carrots, and scallions. Gluten-free
XO Surf and Turf Fried Rice$22.95
The smokey and umami rich XO sauce perfumes our fluffy fried rice and goes perfect with steak and prawns
More about Lazy Susan
B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Duck Skin Fried Rice
With romaine, purple onions, pork, fried basil, garlic, fried egg, sweet soy sauce, not available mild
More about B Star Bar
INDONESIAN FRIED RICE image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
INDONESIAN FRIED RICE$20.00
stir fry of gulf shrimp, char siu pork, veggies, egg, chilies (dairy free, gluten free)
VEGETARIAN FRIED RICE$18.00
stir fry of veggies, jasmine rice, egg & chilies (vegetarian & gluten free)
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Fried Rice (Side 12oz)$3.99
12oz Gluten-Free and Vegan garlic fried rice
Garlic Fried Rice with Longanisa Sausage & Egg$11.49
Filipino-style garlic fried rice stir-fried with sliced longanisa sausage, egg, and green onions. Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes.
Garlic Fried Rice with Omnipork Luncheon (Vegan)$12.99
Filipino-style garlic fried rice stir-fried with vegan Omnipork Luncheon and garnished with green onion. Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes. OmniPork Luncheon (V), contains 0mg cholesterol, is rich in protein and provides dietary fiber, potassium and calcium. Compared with canned pork counterparts, OmniPork Luncheon has far lower calories, total fat and sodium levels. It is also cruelty-free, non-GMO and buddhist-friendly, without added hormones, antibiotics or MSG. More importantly, OmniPork Luncheon does not use any carcinogenic nitrate as the preservatives.
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar image

 

Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar

1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basil’s Fried Rice$15.95
Spicy pork belly fried rice, egg, kale, onions, fresh basil (recommend add fried egg +3)
More about Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$18.00
iThai style crab fried rice with onions, cherry tomatoes and egg. Add a fried egg for an additional charge
Kor Moo Yang Fried Rice$17.00
Chef’s special fried rice with Charcoal-grilled tender pork shoulder. Add a fried egg for an additional charge
Green Curry Fried Rice$15.50
Chicken, basil, bamboo shoots and Bell peppers wok-fried with jasmine rice and a touch of green curry flavor. Available substitution with other meat or seafood (chicken, pork, beef, tofu with no charge, shrimps, calamari, fish, seafood or duck for an additional charge). Medium spicy
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Item pic

DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Asparagus Chinese Olive Fried Rice (V)$16.00
Chinese Olives, kale, egg white
Squid Ink Sakura Shrimp Fried Rice$20.00
This vegetarian fried packs a lot of flavors: Chinese olives, kale, scallion give this vegetarian dish robust flavors
XO Wagyu Beef Fried Rice$26.00
Our xo wagyu beef fried rice is one of our popular fried rice dishes. It is cooked in our woks with our house made xo sauce, egg, green onions, and minced wagyu beef. This item is a must try!
More about Palette Tea House
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

UM.MA

1220 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIMCHI FRIED RICE$15.00
House made kimchi, soft poached egg, scallions
More about UM.MA
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Unagi Fried Rice$18.00
eel, salmon skin, egg, tobiko, onion & green onion
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Consumer pic

 

Osha Thai - Embarcadero

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Fried Rice$18.95
Pineapple Fried Rice$21.95
More about Osha Thai - Embarcadero

