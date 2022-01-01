Fritters in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve fritters
More about Kitchen Istanbul SF
Kitchen Istanbul SF
349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco
|Zucchini Fritters
|$14.00
Zucchini fritters with parsley, mint, feta cheese & haydari
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|OUR FAMOUS FRITTER BURGER
|$22.00
indonesian corn fritters as the buns?! five spice bacon, white cheddar, kimchi, sriracha aioli, togarashi fries.
|FAMOUS INDONESIAN CORN FRITTER BITES
|$15.00
sweet chili soy sauce (5 pcs) (vegetarian)
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Mini Ukoy Vegetable Fritters (5 pcs)
|$7.99
Filipino deep fried vegetable fritters served with a garlic vinegar dipping sauce. (Vegetarian - batter contains egg)
More about The Bird
The Bird
406 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|12 APPLE FRITTERS
|$7.00
House made with Fuji apples, topped with cinnamon and maple glase
|3 APPLE FRITTERS
|$2.25
House made with Fuji apples, topped with cinnamon and maple glase
More about The Bird
The Bird
115 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco
|12 APPLE FRITTERS
|$7.00
House made with Fuji apples, topped with cinnamon and maple glase
|3 APPLE FRITTERS
|$2.25
House made with Fuji apples, topped with cinnamon and maple glase