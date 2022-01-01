Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve fritters

Zucchini Fritters image

 

Kitchen Istanbul SF

349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Zucchini Fritters$14.00
Zucchini fritters with parsley, mint, feta cheese & haydari
More about Kitchen Istanbul SF
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
OUR FAMOUS FRITTER BURGER$22.00
indonesian corn fritters as the buns?! five spice bacon, white cheddar, kimchi, sriracha aioli, togarashi fries.
FAMOUS INDONESIAN CORN FRITTER BITES$15.00
sweet chili soy sauce (5 pcs) (vegetarian)
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

 

Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini Ukoy Vegetable Fritters (5 pcs)$7.99
Filipino deep fried vegetable fritters served with a garlic vinegar dipping sauce. (Vegetarian - batter contains egg)
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
Item pic

 

The Bird

406 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12 APPLE FRITTERS$7.00
House made with Fuji apples, topped with cinnamon and maple glase
3 APPLE FRITTERS$2.25
House made with Fuji apples, topped with cinnamon and maple glase
More about The Bird
Item pic

 

The Bird

115 New Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
12 APPLE FRITTERS$7.00
House made with Fuji apples, topped with cinnamon and maple glase
3 APPLE FRITTERS$2.25
House made with Fuji apples, topped with cinnamon and maple glase
More about The Bird
Item pic

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zucchini Fritters$10.00
Kolokithokeftedes aka Greek Zucchini fritters served with tzatziki
More about Novy Restaurant

