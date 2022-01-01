Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

 

Limon Restaurants

524 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden salad$10.00
Romaine, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, & cherry tomatoes. Tossed with Ají Amarillo sesame dressing.
More about Limon Restaurants
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF GARDEN SALAD (v)
crisp romaine, tomato, red onion, green pepper
GARDEN SALAD (v)
crisp romaine, tomato, red onion, green pepper
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GR GARDEN SALAD (v)
crisp romaine, tomato, red onion, green pepper
GARDEN SALAD (v)
crisp romaine, tomato, red onion, green pepper
Garden Salad
crisp romaine, tomato, red onion, green pepper
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Limon Rotisserie

1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden salad$10.00
Romaine, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers, & cherry tomatoes. Tossed with Ají Amarillo sesame dressing.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Main pic

 

Bizza- Haight

1463 Haight St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FRESH GARDEN SALAD$10.99
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Black Olives, Red Onions, Fresh Tomatoes and Croutons. Your choice of Dressing: Ranch, Thousand Island, Italian Dressing, Zaatar Dressing
More about Bizza- Haight

