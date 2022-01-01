Garlic chicken in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about B Star Bar
B Star Bar
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Garlic Noodles w/ Chicken
Egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, cucumber, snap peas, garlic, fresh onion, infused garlic oil, chili sauce
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco
|Garlic Fried Rice with Chicken & Egg (GF)
|$11.49
Filipino-style garlic fried rice stir-fried with chicken, egg, and green onions. Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes. (gluten-free)