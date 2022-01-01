Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve garlic chicken

B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Noodles w/ Chicken
Egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, cucumber, snap peas, garlic, fresh onion, infused garlic oil, chili sauce
More about B Star Bar
Item pic

 

Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine

SFO T1 Harvey Milk Terminal, Gate B18, Space B.2.295, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Fried Rice with Chicken & Egg (GF)$11.49
Filipino-style garlic fried rice stir-fried with chicken, egg, and green onions. Cooked-to-order in 7 minutes. (gluten-free)
More about Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine
Item pic

 

T Phoenix

832 Clement St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Chicken Wings 蒜蓉雞翅
More about T Phoenix

