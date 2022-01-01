Garlic knots in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve garlic knots
Little Original Joes - LOJ West Portal
393 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco
|Garlic Parmesan Knots
|$6.00
6 or 12 knots, choice of marinara or ranch dipping sauce.
Empire Pizza
688 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Garlic Knots regular size
|$6.00
Dipped in our roasted garlic oil, sprinkled with parm, served with marinara (3).
|Garlic Knots family size
|$11.00
Dipped in our roasted garlic oil, sprinkled with parm, served with marinara (6).
PIZZA
Ragazza
311 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Garlic Knots
|$8.00
Garlicky Bread Knots w/ garlic butter (heat up a bit more in your oven and slather with the butter!)