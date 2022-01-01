Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve garlic knots

Little Original Joes - LOJ West Portal

393 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Parmesan Knots$6.00
6 or 12 knots, choice of marinara or ranch dipping sauce.
More about Little Original Joes - LOJ West Portal
Empire Pizza

688 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Knots regular size$6.00
Dipped in our roasted garlic oil, sprinkled with parm, served with marinara (3).
Garlic Knots family size$11.00
Dipped in our roasted garlic oil, sprinkled with parm, served with marinara (6).
More about Empire Pizza
PIZZA

Ragazza

311 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots$8.00
Garlicky Bread Knots w/ garlic butter (heat up a bit more in your oven and slather with the butter!)
More about Ragazza
Presidio Pizza Company

1862 Divisadero street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots$7.00
More about Presidio Pizza Company

