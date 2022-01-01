Garlic noodles in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve garlic noodles
Le Colonial
20 Cosmo, San Francisco
|Prawns Garlic Noodles
|$31.00
Wok Tossed Vietnamese Garlic Noodles - White Tiger Prawns Bean Sprouts - Scallion - Yellow Onion
B Star Bar
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Kids Garlic Noodles
|Garlic Noodles w/ Chicken
Egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, cucumber, snap peas, garlic, fresh onion, infused garlic oil, chili sauce
|Garlic Noodles - Veg
Egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, cucumber, snap peas, garlic, fresh onion, infused garlic oil, chili sauce (Does not include tofu unless you add it.) Vegetarian
HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umai Savory Hot Dogs
845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco
|Garlic Parmesan Noodle
|$6.75
Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese & parsley.
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|Veggie Garlic Noodles
|$17.00
Marin Root Farms Bok Choy, Shitake Mushrooms, Peppers, Toasted Garlic and Shallots (not available gluten-free)
Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|Seafood Garlic Noodle
|$17.95
Basil’s seafood garlic noodle of squid, shrimp, scallop, Napa cabbage, chili, fresh basil
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Garlic Noodle.
|$6.50
The Progress
1525 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Hand Cut Green Garlic Noodles
|$23.00
maitake mushrooms & toasted sesame
SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES
Mau Restaurant
180 Spear Street, San Francisco
|Side Garlic Noodles
|$5.50