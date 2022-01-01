Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic noodles in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve garlic noodles

Prawns Garlic Noodles image

 

Le Colonial

20 Cosmo, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prawns Garlic Noodles$31.00
Wok Tossed Vietnamese Garlic Noodles - White Tiger Prawns Bean Sprouts - Scallion - Yellow Onion
More about Le Colonial
B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Garlic Noodles
Garlic Noodles w/ Chicken
Egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, cucumber, snap peas, garlic, fresh onion, infused garlic oil, chili sauce
Garlic Noodles - Veg
Egg noodles, mushroom, green onion, cucumber, snap peas, garlic, fresh onion, infused garlic oil, chili sauce (Does not include tofu unless you add it.) Vegetarian
More about B Star Bar
Item pic

HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umai Savory Hot Dogs

845 Market Street FC-7, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan Noodle$6.75
Noodles tossed in garlic butter, fresh garlic, parmesan cheese & parsley.
More about Umai Savory Hot Dogs
Veggie Garlic Noodles image

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Garlic Noodles$17.00
Marin Root Farms Bok Choy, Shitake Mushrooms, Peppers, Toasted Garlic and Shallots (not available gluten-free)
More about Lily
Item pic

 

Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar

1175 Folsom Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Garlic Noodle$17.95
Basil’s seafood garlic noodle of squid, shrimp, scallop, Napa cabbage, chili, fresh basil
More about Basil Thai Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Noodle.$6.50
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Hand Cut Green Garlic Noodles image

 

The Progress

1525 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Hand Cut Green Garlic Noodles$23.00
maitake mushrooms & toasted sesame
More about The Progress
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • PHO • NOODLES

Mau Restaurant

180 Spear Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1582 reviews)
Side Garlic Noodles$5.50
More about Mau Restaurant

