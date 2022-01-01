Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve greek salad

Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Medium Greek Salad - feeds 10$52.50
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, artichokes, kidney & garbanzo beans-served with italian, ranch & blue cheese dressings on the side
Greek Salad & Garlic Bread$14.95
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, artichokes, kidney & garbanzo beans
Large Greek Salad - feeds 20$89.25
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, artichokes, kidney & garbanzo beans-served with italian, ranch & blue cheese dressings on the side
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Greek Salad image

SALADS

Oren's Hummus

71 3rd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (9321 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$14.50
Chopped romaine, cucumber, tomato, kalamata olives, bell pepper, and imported sheep’s feta cheese (gf)
More about Oren's Hummus
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.95
Customer Favorite!
Baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, salt, pepper, oregano, olive oil
More about Precita Park Cafe
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad & Garlic Bread$14.95
mixed greens, feta, kalamata olives, cucumbers, artichokes, kidney & garbanzo beans
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.95
Customer Favorite!
Baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata, olives, sale, pepper, oregano, olive oil
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$12.95
Dana's Favorite!
Baby romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, parsley, feta cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata, olives, sale, pepper, oregano, olive oil
More about Dolores Park Cafe

