Green beans in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve green beans
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Spicy Green Bean Tofu
|$14.95
House-Made Red Chili Ginger Paste, Basil, Bell Pepper, and Green Bean
|Crispy Pork Belly Green Bean
|$16.95
Stir-Fried Crispy Pork Belly, Green Bean, Bell Pepper, with House-Made Red Chili Paste
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Greens "Famous" Black Bean Chili
|$0.00
Gluten Free, Vegan Possible
|Blistered Green Beans
|$12.00
Blistered and tossed with house made chili crisp. Vegan and gluten free.
PIZZA • SALADS
Del Popolo
855 Bush Street, San Francisco
|Blistered Green Beans & Shishitos
|$15.00
cherry tomatoes, garlic chips, cilantro & bottarga
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Breast with Green Beans
|$8.00
Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
1269 9th Ave, San Francisco
|GREEN BEAN ROLL
|$4.00
6pc cut roll
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Sauteed Green Beans Avail. at 5pm
|$4.50
Garibaldis on Presidio
347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco
|SIDE GREEN BEANS
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
E&O Kitchen and Bar
314 Sutter St, San Francisco
|DRY-FRIED GREEN BEANS
|$11.00
ginger, garlic, scallions, chilies (vegetarian)
|MINCED CHICKEN & GREEN BEANS
|$24.00
minced chicken and green bean stir fry - Sichuan pepper, ginger, garlic, scallions, tamari & preserved radish
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Chouquet's Restaurant
2500 Washington St, San Francisco
|Green Beans
|$6.00
FRENCH FRIES
Wayfare Tavern
558 Sacramento Street, San Francisco
|BLUE LAKE GREEN BEANS
|$12.00
bacon, balsamic vinaigrette, fried shallots