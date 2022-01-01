Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Green Bean Tofu$14.95
House-Made Red Chili Ginger Paste, Basil, Bell Pepper, and Green Bean
Crispy Pork Belly Green Bean$16.95
Stir-Fried Crispy Pork Belly, Green Bean, Bell Pepper, with House-Made Red Chili Paste
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Greens "Famous" Black Bean Chili image

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Greens "Famous" Black Bean Chili$0.00
Gluten Free, Vegan Possible
Blistered Green Beans$12.00
Blistered and tossed with house made chili crisp. Vegan and gluten free.
More about Greens Restaurant
Del Popolo image

PIZZA • SALADS

Del Popolo

855 Bush Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (7324 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blistered Green Beans & Shishitos$15.00
cherry tomatoes, garlic chips, cilantro & bottarga
More about Del Popolo
The New Spot On Polk image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast with Green Beans$8.00
More about The New Spot On Polk
Consumer pic

 

Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave

1269 9th Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GREEN BEAN ROLL$4.00
6pc cut roll
More about Kiki Japanese Restaurant - 1269 9th Ave
Brenda's Meat & Three image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
Sauteed Green Beans Avail. at 5pm$4.50
More about Brenda's Meat & Three - 919 Divisadero, San Francisco
Garibaldis on Presidio image

 

Garibaldis on Presidio

347 Presidio Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (622 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE GREEN BEANS$8.00
More about Garibaldis on Presidio
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
DRY-FRIED GREEN BEANS$11.00
ginger, garlic, scallions, chilies (vegetarian)
MINCED CHICKEN & GREEN BEANS$24.00
minced chicken and green bean stir fry - Sichuan pepper, ginger, garlic, scallions, tamari & preserved radish
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Chouquet's image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Chouquet's Restaurant

2500 Washington St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (427 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Beans$6.00
More about Chouquet's Restaurant
Wayfare Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Wayfare Tavern

558 Sacramento Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (10621 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BLUE LAKE GREEN BEANS$12.00
bacon, balsamic vinaigrette, fried shallots
More about Wayfare Tavern
Main pic

 

Tony's Pizza Napoletana

1570 Stockton Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
DEEP FRIED GREEN BEANS$11.00
tossed with garlic and olive oil
More about Tony's Pizza Napoletana

