Grilled chicken sandwiches in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Avocado, and Choice of Cheese.
Presidio Bowl Grill
93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Tomato, lettuce, red onion, house made pickles, garlic aioli
PIZZA
BrewVino, SF
2706 24th street, San Francisco
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Melted cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, chipotle aioli on lightly toasted bread; comes with side salad.
The Bird
406 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
Bartlett Hall
242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, pepper Jack, roasted bell peppers, mixed greens, avocado, chipotle aioli on an Acme sourdough torpedo roll.