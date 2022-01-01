Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Main pic

 

Hi-Way Burger - North Beach

411 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich with Applewood Smoked Bacon, and Avocado, and Choice of Cheese.
More about Hi-Way Burger - North Beach
94760928-65ee-4432-af82-ecabb98389ea image

 

Presidio Bowl Grill

93 Moraga Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Tomato, lettuce, red onion, house made pickles, garlic aioli
More about Presidio Bowl Grill
Item pic

PIZZA

BrewVino, SF

2706 24th street, San Francisco

Avg 5 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Melted cheese, avocado, tomato, lettuce, chipotle aioli on lightly toasted bread; comes with side salad.
More about BrewVino, SF
Item pic

 

The Bird

406 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
All natural free range grilled chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and house-made chipotle aioli on a fresh baked ciabatta bun.
More about The Bird
23f09e1c-eec9-48a1-a455-46c03617d5ea image

 

Bartlett Hall

242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken, pepper Jack, roasted bell peppers, mixed greens, avocado, chipotle aioli on an Acme sourdough torpedo roll.
More about Bartlett Hall
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Zazie

941 Cole St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$20.00
w/ roasted peppers, aioli, and sun dried tomato pesto on toasted levain
More about Zazie

