Gyoza in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve gyoza

Sanraku image

SUSHI

Sanraku

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Gyoza$8.00
Pan fried pork pot stickers 6pcs
More about Sanraku
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyoza Karaage$7.00
6 Piece Shrimp and pork potstickers served with gyoza sauce.
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
Homemade Gyoza image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Gyoza$10.00
heritage kurobuta pork, cabbage, napa, chive
More about Hamano Sushi
**Gyoza 7pc** image

 

Marufuku Ramen SF

1581 Webster St Suite 235, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
**Gyoza 7pc**$7.00
Pan-fried pot stickers
More about Marufuku Ramen SF
Item pic

 

TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké

60 Morris St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Gyoza (6)$5.99
Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house spicy mango sauce.
More about TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
Takeout
!!**Gyoza, Shrimp**!!$12.95
house-made. shrimp, and green garlic wrapped in a thin Japanese noodle. pan fried.
Gyoza$11.95
6 house made dumplings filled with pork, ginger, garlic and cabbage.
More about Moshi Moshi
Kurobuta Gyoza image

TAPAS

Rintaro

82 14th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.9 (15092 reviews)
Kurobuta Gyoza$15.00
Six piece Becker Lane Berkshire pork gyoza with chicken foot jelly and Hikari Farm chrysanthemum greens
More about Rintaro
Crispy Gyoza image

 

Glaze

2095 Chestnut St, San Francsico

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Gyoza$6.00
More about Glaze
Item pic

SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES

Udon Mugizo

1581 Webster St #217, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (4756 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GYOZA TEMPURA (5pc)$7.50
DEEP-FRIED POTSTICKERS (PORK, GREEN ONION, CABBAGE)
More about Udon Mugizo
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Gyoza$9.00
Gyoza$9.00
6pcs of pan fried pork pot stickers
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Crispy Gyoza image

 

Glaze

1946 Fillmore St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Gyoza$5.00
More about Glaze
Crispy Veggie Gyoza image

 

RakiRaki San Francisco

3282 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Veggie Gyoza$10.00
Tofu, edamame, mixed veggies gyoza, lightly crisp served with house ponzu
More about RakiRaki San Francisco

