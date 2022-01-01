Gyoza in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve gyoza
SUSHI
Sanraku
704 Sutter Street, San Francisco
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Pan fried pork pot stickers 6pcs
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Gyoza Karaage
|$7.00
6 Piece Shrimp and pork potstickers served with gyoza sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Homemade Gyoza
|$10.00
heritage kurobuta pork, cabbage, napa, chive
Marufuku Ramen SF
1581 Webster St Suite 235, San Francisco
|**Gyoza 7pc**
|$7.00
Pan-fried pot stickers
TOKYROLL Sushi & Poké
60 Morris St, San Francisco
|Chicken Gyoza (6)
|$5.99
Six pieces of our chicken gyoza served with house spicy mango sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|!!**Gyoza, Shrimp**!!
|$12.95
house-made. shrimp, and green garlic wrapped in a thin Japanese noodle. pan fried.
|Gyoza
|$11.95
6 house made dumplings filled with pork, ginger, garlic and cabbage.
TAPAS
Rintaro
82 14th St, San Francisco
|Kurobuta Gyoza
|$15.00
Six piece Becker Lane Berkshire pork gyoza with chicken foot jelly and Hikari Farm chrysanthemum greens
SOBA • SUSHI • CHICKEN • RAMEN • NOODLES
Udon Mugizo
1581 Webster St #217, San Francisco
|GYOZA TEMPURA (5pc)
|$7.50
DEEP-FRIED POTSTICKERS (PORK, GREEN ONION, CABBAGE)
Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
737 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Veggie Gyoza
|$9.00
|Gyoza
|$9.00
6pcs of pan fried pork pot stickers