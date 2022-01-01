Ham sandwiches in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve ham sandwiches
Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St
Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Greens, Egg & Ham Sandwich
|$11.00
spanish jamon, pepperjack cheese, roasted garlic aioli, telera bun
Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street
Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street
493 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Turkey Or Ham Sandwich - w/ Bacon Jam
|$11.00
With house bacon jam, jack cheese, tomato, & house aioli on freshly baked ciabatta.