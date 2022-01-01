Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Item pic

 

Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greens, Egg & Ham Sandwich$11.00
spanish jamon, pepperjack cheese, roasted garlic aioli, telera bun
More about Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St
Flour & Branch image

 

Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street

493 3rd Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Or Ham Sandwich - w/ Bacon Jam$11.00
With house bacon jam, jack cheese, tomato, & house aioli on freshly baked ciabatta.
More about Flour & Branch - 493 3rd Street
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Ham Sandwich$8.00
Mayo mustard aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucmber slices and sliced ham on choice of bread
More about Cafe La Taza

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Fried Rice

Antipasto Salad

Greek Salad

Chicken Burgers

Salad Rolls

Squid

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (50 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (776 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston