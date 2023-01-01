Hot and sour soup in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve hot and sour soup
More about Mamahuhu - Noe Valley
Mamahuhu - Noe Valley
3991 24th Street, San Francisco
|Hot & Sour Soup (Small)
|$5.00
Vinegar & white pepper, woodear mushroom, hodo tofu, egg drop. Classic
More about Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Hot & Sour Soup (Large)
|$12.00
Vinegar & white pepper, woodear mushroom, hodo tofu, egg drop. Classic.
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Xiao Loong Restaurant
250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco
|Medium Hot Sour Soup
|$15.00
A Northern Chinese mixture of shredded chicken, shrimp, julienned shiitake mushrooms, tofu, peas, and willow tree fungus in a peppery and flavorful chicken broth finished with whipped eggs.
|Small Hot Sour Soup
|$12.00
A Northern Chinese mixture of shredded chicken, shrimp, julienned shiitake mushrooms, tofu, peas, and willow tree fungus in a peppery and flavorful chicken broth finished with whipped eggs.
More about Lazy Susan
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Hot and Sour Soup
|$8.95
Our version of the classic - velvety egg, firm tofu, scallions, mushroom - in a rich vegetable broth. Gluten-free and vegetarian