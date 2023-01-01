Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot and sour soup in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve hot and sour soup

Mamahuhu - Noe Valley

3991 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot & Sour Soup (Small)$5.00
Vinegar & white pepper, woodear mushroom, hodo tofu, egg drop. Classic
More about Mamahuhu - Noe Valley
Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot & Sour Soup (Large)$12.00
Vinegar & white pepper, woodear mushroom, hodo tofu, egg drop. Classic.
More about Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
Xiao Loong Restaurant

250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Medium Hot Sour Soup$15.00
A Northern Chinese mixture of shredded chicken, shrimp, julienned shiitake mushrooms, tofu, peas, and willow tree fungus in a peppery and flavorful chicken broth finished with whipped eggs.
Small Hot Sour Soup$12.00
A Northern Chinese mixture of shredded chicken, shrimp, julienned shiitake mushrooms, tofu, peas, and willow tree fungus in a peppery and flavorful chicken broth finished with whipped eggs.
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot and Sour Soup$8.95
Our version of the classic - velvety egg, firm tofu, scallions, mushroom - in a rich vegetable broth. Gluten-free and vegetarian
More about Lazy Susan
DIM SUM • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Palette Tea House

900 North Point St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2840 reviews)
Takeout
Hot & Sour Soup$18.00
pork, tofu, wood ear, bamboo shoots, egg
More about Palette Tea House

