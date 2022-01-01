Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Rad Radish

301 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HOT CHOCOLATE$3.50
More about Rad Radish
Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie image

 

Heroic Italian

572 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie$2.25
We get the Dough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house.
More about Heroic Italian
The New Spot On Polk image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The New Spot On Polk

2401 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (3397 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about The New Spot On Polk
Item pic

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate (8oz)$5.75
Valrhona chocolate + steamed milk
More about BREADBELLY
Item pic

 

Equator Coffee

2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Chocolate$3.25
Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice
More about Equator Coffee
Aracely Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street

401 13th street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (713 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$3.50
More about Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street
Consumer pic

 

Atlas Cafe

3049 20th St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$2.75
More about Atlas Cafe
Dolores Park Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate 16oz$5.75
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate (12oz)$4.50
More about Precita Park Cafe
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Zazie

941 Cole St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Zazie
Cinderella Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Chocolate$3.75
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Chicken Soup

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Croissants

Salmon

Veggie Burgers

Yellow Curry

Shrimp Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (54 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (36 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (344 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston