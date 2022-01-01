Hot chocolate in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve hot chocolate
Heroic Italian
572 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie
|$2.25
We get the Dough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The New Spot On Polk
2401 Polk St, San Francisco
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Hot Chocolate (8oz)
|$5.75
Valrhona chocolate + steamed milk
Equator Coffee
2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.25
Guittard chocolate syrup and steamed milk of choice
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Aracely Cafe - 401 13th street
401 13th street, San Francisco
|Hot Chocolate
|$3.50
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Hot Chocolate 16oz
|$5.75
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Hot Chocolate (12oz)
|$4.50