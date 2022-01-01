Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

 

Kitchen Istanbul SF

349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus$9.00
Mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and spices.
More about Kitchen Istanbul SF
Greens Restaurant image

 

Greens Restaurant

Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (9793 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Split Pea Hummus$15.00
Crispy za'tar split peas, peaso oil, pita.
More about Greens Restaurant
The Willows image

HAMBURGERS

The Willows

1582 Folsom St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Harissa Hummus$10.75
More about The Willows
Item pic

SALADS

Kitava

2011 Mission St, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (13434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hummus - Side$4.00
Creamy chickpea hummus made with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon juice.
Za'atar Cauliflower & Hummus$7.00
Cauliflower florets tossed with za’atar spices, served over chickpea hummus, topped with sesame seeds and green goddess dressing.
More about Kitava
Hummus image

 

SF Reem's CA Mission

2901 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus$8.00
Chickpea, tahini & garlic dip. Garnished with sumac. Vegan. Served with one piece of fresh-baked pita bread.
More about SF Reem's CA Mission
Item pic

 

Reem's SF Catering A La Carte

2901 Mission St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Family-Style$32.00
Chickpea, tahini, garlic & lemon dip, served in 32oz bowl garnished with chickpeas, olive oil and sumac. (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
More about Reem's SF Catering A La Carte
Item pic

 

Hummus Bodega

5549 Geary Blvd, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Beef$19.99
Hummus$11.99
Fresh hummus, made daily with our
secret recipe.
Hummus Cauliflower$15.99
Hummus topped with crispy fried cauliflower, tahini, harrisa lemon sauce, bisli and freshley chopped green onion.
More about Hummus Bodega
Item pic

SALADS

Oren's Hummus

71 3rd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (9321 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Hummus | 8oz$6.50
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
Jaffa Stye Hummus | 8oz$6.50
A unique, thicker style of hummus with more garlic. (gf, v)
Plain Hummus | 8oz$7.35
Classic hummus with no toppings. (gf, v)
More about Oren's Hummus
e7b26767-5252-4ac3-b276-fd339bcf8aba image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Snug

2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sesame Naan & Shiitake Hummus TO-GO$15.00
Our signature shiitake hummus with a sesame naan baked-to-order in our tandoor oven.
Allergy Alert: Mushrooms, Dairy.
*Vegetarian*
More about The Snug
Item pic

 

Bartlett Hall

242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus & Veggies$12.00
House made hummus dip with grilled pita bread, carrots, celery & cherry tomatoes
More about Bartlett Hall
Precita Park Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Side Of Hummus$2.00
More about Precita Park Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Plate Salad$10.95
Housemade hummus, evoo, w/tomato, cucumber and feta salad, served with warm pita
Side Hummus$2.00
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Veggies & Hummus$5.99
Fresh, raw carrots, cucumber & bell pepper served with organic hummus.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus Plate$10.95
House made hummus, evoo, w/tomato, cucumber and feta salad. Served with warm pita
More about Dolores Park Cafe
e8c69108-dc3d-42f6-8b7d-4c8e00e649b9 image

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$12.00
House-made hummus served with Grilled Pita
More about Novy Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
8. HUmmus, Avovado, Tomato, Sprouts & Red Onion$5.95
More about The Grind Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Miso Soup

Soba Noodles

Egg Benedict

Bruschetta

Buffalo Wings

Flautas

Rice Pudding

Gnocchi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston