Hummus in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve hummus
More about Kitchen Istanbul SF
Kitchen Istanbul SF
349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco
|Hummus
|$9.00
Mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and spices.
More about Greens Restaurant
Greens Restaurant
Fort Mason Center, Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco
|Yellow Split Pea Hummus
|$15.00
Crispy za'tar split peas, peaso oil, pita.
More about Kitava
SALADS
Kitava
2011 Mission St, San Francisco
|Hummus - Side
|$4.00
Creamy chickpea hummus made with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and lemon juice.
|Za'atar Cauliflower & Hummus
|$7.00
Cauliflower florets tossed with za’atar spices, served over chickpea hummus, topped with sesame seeds and green goddess dressing.
More about SF Reem's CA Mission
SF Reem's CA Mission
2901 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Hummus
|$8.00
Chickpea, tahini & garlic dip. Garnished with sumac. Vegan. Served with one piece of fresh-baked pita bread.
More about Reem's SF Catering A La Carte
Reem's SF Catering A La Carte
2901 Mission St., San Francisco
|Hummus Family-Style
|$32.00
Chickpea, tahini, garlic & lemon dip, served in 32oz bowl garnished with chickpeas, olive oil and sumac. (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
More about Hummus Bodega
Hummus Bodega
5549 Geary Blvd, San Francisco
|Hummus Beef
|$19.99
|Hummus
|$11.99
Fresh hummus, made daily with our
secret recipe.
|Hummus Cauliflower
|$15.99
Hummus topped with crispy fried cauliflower, tahini, harrisa lemon sauce, bisli and freshley chopped green onion.
More about Oren's Hummus
SALADS
Oren's Hummus
71 3rd St, San Francisco
|Classic Hummus | 8oz
|$6.50
Hummus with imported tahini, olive oil, and our secret sauce (gf, v)
|Jaffa Stye Hummus | 8oz
|$6.50
A unique, thicker style of hummus with more garlic. (gf, v)
|Plain Hummus | 8oz
|$7.35
Classic hummus with no toppings. (gf, v)
More about The Snug
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Snug
2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Sesame Naan & Shiitake Hummus TO-GO
|$15.00
Our signature shiitake hummus with a sesame naan baked-to-order in our tandoor oven.
Allergy Alert: Mushrooms, Dairy.
*Vegetarian*
More about Bartlett Hall
Bartlett Hall
242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Hummus & Veggies
|$12.00
House made hummus dip with grilled pita bread, carrots, celery & cherry tomatoes
More about Precita Park Cafe
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Side Of Hummus
|$2.00
More about Duboce Park Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Hummus Plate Salad
|$10.95
Housemade hummus, evoo, w/tomato, cucumber and feta salad, served with warm pita
|Side Hummus
|$2.00
More about Gott's Roadside
SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Fresh Veggies & Hummus
|$5.99
Fresh, raw carrots, cucumber & bell pepper served with organic hummus.
More about Dolores Park Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Hummus Plate
|$10.95
House made hummus, evoo, w/tomato, cucumber and feta salad. Served with warm pita
More about Novy Restaurant
Novy Restaurant
4000 24th Street, San Francisco
|Hummus
|$12.00
House-made hummus served with Grilled Pita