Kale salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants that serve kale salad
Limon - Catering
524 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Kale salad
|$65.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10.
*Contains nuts
Brenda's Meat & Three
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Kale & Chicory Salad
|$14.75
Red grapes, Toasted Almonds, Red Onion, Cow's Milk Feta. Sugar Cane Vinaigrette
The Pizza Place on Noriega
3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
Quinoa, radish, olives, grapefruit, smoked almonds, goat cheese w/ tarragon vinaigrette GF
Limon Restaurants
524 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Kale salad
|$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
The Liberties
998 Guerrero St, San Francisco
|Baby Kale Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Caesar dressing, parmesan, cherry tomatoes & croutons
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
|GLUTEN FREE KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
|KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
|Kale Salad
|$7.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons & lemon-Dijon vinaigrette.
Brenda's French Soul Food-----
652 Polk St, San Francisco
|Kale & Chicory Salad
|$14.75
Kale & Chicory, red grapes, toasted almonds, red onion, cow's milk feta with sugarcane vinaigrette.
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Baby Kale Salad
|$12.00
fuji apple, caramelized walnuts, cotija cheese, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
Limon Rotisserie
1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Kale salad
|$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
Tacolicious
741 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Crispy quinoa, cabbage, almonds, seasonal fruit, cumin vinaigrette (V)
Ragazza
311 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Baby Kale Salad
|$14.00
Baby Kale w/ avocado, farro, watermelon radish & green goddess dressing*
*contains raw egg
Bartlett Hall
242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO
|Kale Salad
|$14.00
Kale, pickled onions, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted cauliflower, walnuts, Point Reyes Toma cheese, maple vinaigrette.
Eats
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Kale Quinoa Salad
|$11.00
Kale, quinoa, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, almonds, garbanzo beans, tahini dressing, goat cheese.
Little Skillet
360 Ritch Street, San Francisco
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Got Kale? Get the best of both worlds and submit to a healthy and hearty mix of leafy green romaine, kale, housemade garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, and classic Caesar dressing.
Credo Restaurant
360 Pine Street, San Francisco
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
fresh citrus, heirloom carrots, radish, citrus vinaigrette
|Half Kale Salad
|$9.00
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Chicken Kale Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
|Kale Salad
|$7.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons & lemon-Dijon vinaigrette.
Mezcalito
2323 Polk St, San Francisco
|Baby Kale Salad with Mesquite Chicken (Copy)
|$15.00
Black quinoa, pomegranates, pumpkin seeds, pecorino, honey lemon vinaigrette
Quik Dog
3010 20th Street, San Francisco
|Kale Salad
|$12.95
Curly kale, avocado, Parmesan, pepitas, slow-cooked egg yolk dressing.