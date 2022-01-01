Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve kale salad

Kale salad image

 

Limon - Catering

524 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kale salad$65.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, & parmesan cheese. Served with Rocoto miso dressing. Serves 10.
*Contains nuts
More about Limon - Catering
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Chicory Salad$14.75
Red grapes, Toasted Almonds, Red Onion, Cow's Milk Feta. Sugar Cane Vinaigrette
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
Item pic

 

The Pizza Place on Noriega

3901 Noriega Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad$15.00
Quinoa, radish, olives, grapefruit, smoked almonds, goat cheese w/ tarragon vinaigrette GF
More about The Pizza Place on Noriega
Kale salad image

 

Limon Restaurants

524 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale salad$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
More about Limon Restaurants
The Liberties image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Liberties

998 Guerrero St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
Caesar dressing, parmesan, cherry tomatoes & croutons
More about The Liberties
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
GLUTEN FREE KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
KALE & QUINOA SALAD (vt)
with cherry tomatoes, red onions, toasted pine nuts, ricotta salata. served with balsamic shallot vinaigrette.
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kale Caesar Salad$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
Kale Salad$7.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons & lemon-Dijon vinaigrette.
More about Gott's Roadside
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's French Soul Food-----

652 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (5556 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Chicory Salad$14.75
Kale & Chicory, red grapes, toasted almonds, red onion, cow's milk feta with sugarcane vinaigrette.
More about Brenda's French Soul Food-----
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Kale Salad$12.00
fuji apple, caramelized walnuts, cotija cheese, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
More about Loló Restaurant
Kale salad image

 

Limon Rotisserie

1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale salad$11.00
Curly green kale, mixed cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, choclo, golden raisins, toasted almonds, parmesan cheese, & Rocoto miso dressing.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN

Tacolicious

741 Valencia St., San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (4715 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$13.00
Crispy quinoa, cabbage, almonds, seasonal fruit, cumin vinaigrette (V)
More about Tacolicious
Baby Kale Salad image

PIZZA

Ragazza

311 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Baby Kale Salad$14.00
Baby Kale w/ avocado, farro, watermelon radish & green goddess dressing*
*contains raw egg
More about Ragazza
Kale Salad image

 

Bartlett Hall

242 O'FARRELL ST, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kale Salad$14.00
Kale, pickled onions, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted cauliflower, walnuts, Point Reyes Toma cheese, maple vinaigrette.
More about Bartlett Hall
Eats image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Quinoa Salad$11.00
Kale, quinoa, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, dried cranberries, almonds, garbanzo beans, tahini dressing, goat cheese.
More about Eats
740537b2-7fb4-43b6-ad16-3c424692a672 image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Little Skillet

360 Ritch Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.6 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Got Kale? Get the best of both worlds and submit to a healthy and hearty mix of leafy green romaine, kale, housemade garlic croutons, shaved parmesan, and classic Caesar dressing.
More about Little Skillet
Credo Restaurant image

 

Credo Restaurant

360 Pine Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad$15.00
fresh citrus, heirloom carrots, radish, citrus vinaigrette
Half Kale Salad$9.00
More about Credo Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Kale Caesar Salad$12.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with chicken, parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons, parmesan crisps & Caesar dressing.
Kale Salad$7.99
Kale & romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, focaccia croutons & lemon-Dijon vinaigrette.
More about Gott's Roadside
Baby Kale Salad with Mesquite Chicken (Copy) image

 

Mezcalito

2323 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 3.9 (730 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Kale Salad with Mesquite Chicken (Copy)$15.00
Black quinoa, pomegranates, pumpkin seeds, pecorino, honey lemon vinaigrette
More about Mezcalito
Kale Salad image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Quik Dog

3010 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$12.95
Curly kale, avocado, Parmesan, pepitas, slow-cooked egg yolk dressing.
More about Quik Dog
Kale Salad image

 

Novy Restaurant

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$18.00
Dates, quinoa, walnuts, goat cheese, fried red onions
Kale Salad Brunch$18.00
Dates, quinoa, walnuts, goat cheese, fried red onions
More about Novy Restaurant

