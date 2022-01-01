Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Karaage in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve karaage

7e2ad78c-b5dd-46af-84a2-1bd08cf0f1cc image

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Karaage$13.00
bbq sansho spice, lemon, mayo (please note: our fryer oil is used to prepare items that contain shellfish and gluten!)
More about BREADBELLY
Item pic

SUSHI

Sanraku

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Geso Karaage$10.00
Deep fried squid legs
More about Sanraku
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES

Gram Cafe & Pancake

3251 20th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1803 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gyoza Karaage$7.00
6 Piece Shrimp and pork potstickers served with gyoza sauce.
Chicken Karaage Curry$18.00
Deep fried special bite sized chicken pieces, served with house made curry, edamame and Japanese style salad.
Chicken Karaage$8.50
Our special bite sized chicken pieces served with Spicy mayo.
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
2fe59c7b-aaf7-4450-9026-0b34d27de070 image

CURRY

Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry

3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side 5 pieces Karaage$10.00
Five (5) pieces of our karaage fried chicken. We marinate chicken thighs for 48 hours and fry the pieces in a gluten-free coating which comes out light and crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside.
Karaage Curry$17.00
Three (3) pieces of our original, marinated chicken karaage served with curry, rice, and pickles.
More about Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
Consumer pic

 

Izakaya Dash

294 9th street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Karaage$9.00
Deep fried chicken
More about Izakaya Dash
Karaage Bowl image

 

Marufuku Ramen SF

1581 Webster St Suite 235, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Karaage Bowl$6.00
Japanese Style Fried Chicken Over Rice Green onion, sesame seed and nori seaweed*
**Ika Karaage**$10.50
Fried squid
**Chicken Karaage**$8.00
Japanese style fried chicken
More about Marufuku Ramen SF
Item pic

 

Hidden Spot - SoMa

1123 Folsom Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
KARAAGE BITES$7.00
Topped with Dried Chili Blend on a Bed of
Cabbage and a Side of MK Sauce 🌶
More about Hidden Spot - SoMa
Fried Chicken Karaage image

TAPAS

Rintaro

82 14th St, San Francisco

Avg 4.9 (15092 reviews)
Fried Chicken Karaage$15.00
Six piece Japanese fried chicken wings with smoky tare, sansho pepper and wasabi arugula
More about Rintaro
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Karaage Ramen (Pork)$16.00
Pork or Soy broth, chicken karaage, corn, romaine lettuce, scallion, red ginger, dry seaweed
Karaage Ramen (Soy)$16.00
Pork or Soy broth, chicken karaage, corn, romaine lettuce, scallion, red ginger, dry seaweed
Chicken Karaage$10.00
deep fried chicken nuggets
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Chicken Karaage image

 

RakiRaki San Francisco

3282 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Karaage$12.00
Marinated chicken deep-fried to a crisp to perfection, served with house ponzu, Japanese mayo and spicy mayo dipping sauces
Ikagesso Karaage$11.00
Crispy deep-fried delicate squid legs served with spicy mayo
More about RakiRaki San Francisco

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Garlic Noodles

Buffalo Wings

Street Tacos

Quinoa Salad

Greek Salad

Mahi Mahi

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston