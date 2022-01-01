Karaage in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve karaage
More about BREADBELLY
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Karaage
|$13.00
bbq sansho spice, lemon, mayo (please note: our fryer oil is used to prepare items that contain shellfish and gluten!)
More about Sanraku
SUSHI
Sanraku
704 Sutter Street, San Francisco
|Geso Karaage
|$10.00
Deep fried squid legs
More about Gram Cafe & Pancake
SMOKED SALMON • PANCAKES
Gram Cafe & Pancake
3251 20th Ave, San Francisco
|Gyoza Karaage
|$7.00
6 Piece Shrimp and pork potstickers served with gyoza sauce.
|Chicken Karaage Curry
|$18.00
Deep fried special bite sized chicken pieces, served with house made curry, edamame and Japanese style salad.
|Chicken Karaage
|$8.50
Our special bite sized chicken pieces served with Spicy mayo.
More about Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
CURRY
Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Side 5 pieces Karaage
|$10.00
Five (5) pieces of our karaage fried chicken. We marinate chicken thighs for 48 hours and fry the pieces in a gluten-free coating which comes out light and crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside.
|Karaage Curry
|$17.00
Three (3) pieces of our original, marinated chicken karaage served with curry, rice, and pickles.
More about Izakaya Dash
Izakaya Dash
294 9th street, San Francisco
|Chicken Karaage
|$9.00
Deep fried chicken
More about Marufuku Ramen SF
Marufuku Ramen SF
1581 Webster St Suite 235, San Francisco
|Karaage Bowl
|$6.00
Japanese Style Fried Chicken Over Rice Green onion, sesame seed and nori seaweed*
|**Ika Karaage**
|$10.50
Fried squid
|**Chicken Karaage**
|$8.00
Japanese style fried chicken
More about Hidden Spot - SoMa
Hidden Spot - SoMa
1123 Folsom Street, San Francisco
|KARAAGE BITES
|$7.00
Topped with Dried Chili Blend on a Bed of
Cabbage and a Side of MK Sauce 🌶
More about Rintaro
TAPAS
Rintaro
82 14th St, San Francisco
|Fried Chicken Karaage
|$15.00
Six piece Japanese fried chicken wings with smoky tare, sansho pepper and wasabi arugula
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi
737 Diamond Street, San Francisco
|Karaage Ramen (Pork)
|$16.00
Pork or Soy broth, chicken karaage, corn, romaine lettuce, scallion, red ginger, dry seaweed
|Karaage Ramen (Soy)
|$16.00
Pork or Soy broth, chicken karaage, corn, romaine lettuce, scallion, red ginger, dry seaweed
|Chicken Karaage
|$10.00
deep fried chicken nuggets
More about RakiRaki San Francisco
RakiRaki San Francisco
3282 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Karaage
|$12.00
Marinated chicken deep-fried to a crisp to perfection, served with house ponzu, Japanese mayo and spicy mayo dipping sauces
|Ikagesso Karaage
|$11.00
Crispy deep-fried delicate squid legs served with spicy mayo