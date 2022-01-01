Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve katsu

Good Good Culture Club

3560 18th Street, SF

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Katsu Llano Seco Pork Loin$26.00
LYC kimchi, snowy cabbage DF
More about Good Good Culture Club
Item pic

SUSHI

Sanraku

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Donburi$17.00
Pork cutlet, egg, green onion, over rice
More about Sanraku
HAMANO SUSHI image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Katsu curry$15.00
Panko breaded fried Mary's chicken thigh
More about Hamano Sushi
Item pic

 

Ramenwell

3378 18th St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chicken Katsu$12.95
Panko breaded chicken katsu
Panko Breaded Chicken Katsu$14.95
Chicken katsu, rice, vegan mac salad, steamed green cabbage, furikake, katsu sauce.
More about Ramenwell
Pork Katsu Curry image

CURRY

Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry

3347 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Katsu Curry$17.00
Our classic katsu curry. Our pork katsu is hand-cut, hand-breaded, and deep-fried until golden brown. This dish won the 2013 Kanda Curry Grand Prix in Tokyo.
Side Chicken Katsu$8.00
Our hand-made chicken katsu (white meat) fried to perfection
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.00
Tender white meat chicken breast hand-battered, breaded, and deep-fried; served with curry, rice, and pickles.
More about Nippon Curry featuring Hinoya Curry
Pork Katsu Sando image

 

Stonemill Matcha

561 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Katsu Sando$17.50
Soy marinated pork loin, fresh panko, housemade tonkatsu sauce and shaved cabbage.
Chicken Katsu Curry Set$18.00
Shio koji marinated chicken thigh, fresh panko, koshihikari rice and tsukemono.
More about Stonemill Matcha
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

E&O Kitchen and Bar

314 Sutter St, San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (3447 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN KATSU SANDWICH$18.00
housemade scallion bun, katsu glaze, spicy mustard aioli, coleslaw, root vegetable chips
More about E&O Kitchen and Bar
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Flybird

35 kearny st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Katsu Curry Bowl$14.00
Chicken breast breaded with our house spice blend and panko then fried to perfection. Served over chicken rice with sesame slaw, fukujinzuke, and our house-made curry sauce.
Chicken Katsu Kitchen Dip$15.00
Chicken breast breaded with our house spice blend and panko then fried to perfection. Served on a french roll with sesame slaw, fukujinzuke, and a side of our house made Japanese curry.
Chicken Katsu Rice Bowl$14.00
Chicken breast breaded with our house spice blend and panko then fried to perfection. Served over chicken rice with sesame slaw, fukujinzuke, and our house-made tonkatsu sauce.
More about Flybird
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Chicken - à la Carte$11.95
shio-koji marinated breast rolled in panko with a side of house-made tartar sauce. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.
Katsu Pork - à la Carte$11.95
pork loin rolled in panko with a side of tonkatsu sauce. *a la carte is full portion of protein only.
Ahi Coconut Katsu$11.95
Ahi tuna steak rolled in coconut and panko and pan-seared; topped with kewpie, eel sauce, and sriracha.
More about Moshi Moshi
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Katsu Dinner Set$22.00
served with miso soup, rice and spring mixed salad
Chicken Katsu Dinner Set$22.00
served with miso soup, rice and spring mixed salad
Chizu Katsu$12.00
pork cutlet stuffed with gouda cheese served with katsu sauce
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

