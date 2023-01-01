Kebabs in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Kitchen Istanbul
Kitchen Istanbul
349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco
|Salmon Kebabs
|$36.00
Wild king salmon kebabs with warm arugula chickpea salad & kalamata olive puree
|Chicken Kebabs
|$35.00
More about RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley
101 Oak Street, San Francisco
|Lamb "Kebab"
|$14.00
Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Herbs, Pickled Onions, Pita
More about ROOH San Francisco
ROOH San Francisco
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Edamame Kebab
|$16.00
Edamame and sugar pea kebab, ramp tossed fresh pea and fava beans , sugar pea collies
More about Noosh
SANDWICHES
Noosh
2001 Fillmore Street, San Francisco
|Kebab Flight
|$30.00
One of Each Skewer ala carte
Chicken, Pork, Mushroom, and Kofta
|Doner Kebab Platter (10pcs)
|$70.00
|Mushroom Kebab Platter (10pcs)
|$70.00
More about Castro Indian & American Restaurant - Indian & American Fusion
Castro Indian & American Restaurant - Indian & American Fusion
468 Castro Street, San Francisco
|Hariyali Chicken Kebab
|$17.95
Chicken breast mint base paste
More about Oren's Hummus - San Francisco
SALADS
Oren's Hummus - San Francisco
71 3rd St, San Francisco
|Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab
|$18.90
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a beef kebab and tahini (gf)
|Beef Kebab a la carte
|$15.23
|Small Portion Beef Kebab & Side
|$11.50
Includes Honest Kids Apple Juice
More about RT Rotisserie - NoPa
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie - NoPa
302 Broderick street, San Francisco
|Lamb Kebab Pita Platter
|$64.00
Build your own Pita, served with Lamb Kebab, Pickled Onion, Garlic Aioli, Mixed Greens, Cotija. Comes with 5 Pitas.
|Lamb "Kebab"
|$14.00
Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Herbs, Pickled Onions, Pita
More about TILAK Indian Cuisine
TILAK Indian Cuisine
3501 Mission Street, San Francisco
|Lamb Boti Kebab
|$17.00