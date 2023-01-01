Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve kebabs

Wild King Salmon Kebabs image

 

Kitchen Istanbul

349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (1602 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Kebabs$36.00
Wild king salmon kebabs with warm arugula chickpea salad & kalamata olive puree
Chicken Kebabs$35.00
More about Kitchen Istanbul
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley

101 Oak Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (2801 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lamb "Kebab"$14.00
Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Herbs, Pickled Onions, Pita
More about RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley
ROOH image

 

ROOH San Francisco

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame Kebab$16.00
Edamame and sugar pea kebab, ramp tossed fresh pea and fava beans , sugar pea collies
More about ROOH San Francisco
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Noosh

2001 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1077 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kebab Flight$30.00
One of Each Skewer ala carte
Chicken, Pork, Mushroom, and Kofta
Doner Kebab Platter (10pcs)$70.00
Mushroom Kebab Platter (10pcs)$70.00
More about Noosh
Item pic

 

Castro Indian & American Restaurant - Indian & American Fusion

468 Castro Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hariyali Chicken Kebab$17.95
Chicken breast mint base paste
More about Castro Indian & American Restaurant - Indian & American Fusion
Item pic

SALADS

Oren's Hummus - San Francisco

71 3rd St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (9321 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Bowl w/ Beef Kebab$18.90
Turmeric spiced Basmati rice simmered with tomatoes, garlic, onions, mint, and parsley. Topped with a beef kebab and tahini (gf)
Beef Kebab a la carte$15.23
Small Portion Beef Kebab & Side$11.50
Includes Honest Kids Apple Juice
More about Oren's Hummus - San Francisco
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie - NoPa

302 Broderick street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lamb Kebab Pita Platter$64.00
Build your own Pita, served with Lamb Kebab, Pickled Onion, Garlic Aioli, Mixed Greens, Cotija. Comes with 5 Pitas.
Lamb "Kebab"$14.00
Garlic Aioli, Cotija, Herbs, Pickled Onions, Pita
More about RT Rotisserie - NoPa
TILAK Indian Cuisine image

 

TILAK Indian Cuisine

3501 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lamb Boti Kebab$17.00
More about TILAK Indian Cuisine
Banner pic

 

Taksim

564 4th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegi Kebab$13.00
Combination of market veggies, urfa aioli, pickled onions
Kebab$17.00
Combination of ground Lamb & Beef, urfa aioli, pickled onions
More about Taksim

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Gnocchi

Chicken Burgers

Spaghetti

Pastries

Margherita Pizza

Arugula Salad

Garlic Knots

Antipasto Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Civic Center

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (195 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (57 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (46 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (812 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (295 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (370 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston