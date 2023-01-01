Kung pao chicken in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
517 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Kung Pao Chicken (House Special)
|$16.00
free-range chicken, pizzazzy mala peanuts, chili, celery
Xiao Loong Restaurant
250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$17.00
Diced chicken chunks, sautéed with roasted red hot peppers, green onion bulbs, bell peppers, white onions and fresh roasted peanuts tossed in our spicy Kung Pao sauce.
Lazy Susan
811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$14.95
Diced chicken thigh stir fried with veggies and chilies in a classic kung pao sauce. Includes peanuts. Gluten-free
B Star Bar - 127 Clement
127 Clement, San Francisco
|Kung Pao Chicken
|$0.00
Wok fired chicken breast, Sichuan pepper, bell peppers, onions and peanuts.