Kung pao chicken in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

Kung Pao Chicken (House Special) image

 

Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond

517 Clement Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2084 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kung Pao Chicken (House Special)$16.00
free-range chicken, pizzazzy mala peanuts, chili, celery
More about Mamahuhu - Inner Richmond
Item pic

 

Xiao Loong Restaurant

250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kung Pao Chicken$17.00
Diced chicken chunks, sautéed with roasted red hot peppers, green onion bulbs, bell peppers, white onions and fresh roasted peanuts tossed in our spicy Kung Pao sauce.
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Item pic

 

Lazy Susan

811 Ulloa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (800 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kung Pao Chicken$14.95
Diced chicken thigh stir fried with veggies and chilies in a classic kung pao sauce. Includes peanuts. Gluten-free
More about Lazy Susan
B Star Bar image

 

B Star Bar - 127 Clement

127 Clement, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kung Pao Chicken$0.00
Wok fired chicken breast, Sichuan pepper, bell peppers, onions and peanuts.
More about B Star Bar - 127 Clement
Kung Pao Chicken (House Special) image

 

Mamahuhu - Noe Valley

3991 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kung Pao Chicken (House Special)$16.00
free-range chicken, pizzazzy mala peanuts, chili, celery
More about Mamahuhu - Noe Valley

