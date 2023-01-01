Lamb gyros in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve lamb gyros
The Bite -
The Bite -
996 mission st, San Francisco
|Lamb & Beef Gyro Wrap
|$11.99
Hummus, Tzatziki, Mix Spring, Lamb & Beef Gyro, Feta, Orange Sauce. Also comes with Orange Sauce, Yogurt Sauce and Hot Sauce on the side)
|Lamb & Beef Gyro Rice Bowl (GF)
|$15.99
House Marinated Lamb & Beef Gyro With Healthy Herbs And Spices, Rice, House Salad, Feta Cheese. Also comes with Orange Sauce, Yogurt Sauce and Hot Sauce on the side)
Bizza- Haight - 1463 Haight St
Bizza- Haight - 1463 Haight St
1463 Haight St, San Francisco
|12" LAMB GYRO PIZZA
|$25.99
Tzatziki base, lamb gyro slices, onions, tomato, feta, mozzarella
|10" LAMB GYRO PIZZA
|$22.99
Tzatziki base, lamb gyro slices, onions, tomato, feta, mozzarella
|14" LAMB GYRO PIZZA
|$31.99
Tzatziki base, lamb gyro slices, onions, tomato, feta, mozzarella
Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street
Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street
4000 24th Street, San Francisco
|Lamb Gyro Benedict
|$20.00
2 poached eggs on thin-sliced roasted leg of lamb, english muffin, hollandaise served with tricolor potatoes oreganata
|Side of Lamb Gyro Meat
|$7.00
|Lamb Gyro
|$21.00
Thin-sliced roasted leg of lamb, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki. Served with fries