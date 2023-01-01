Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Item pic

 

The Bite -

996 mission st, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb & Beef Gyro Wrap$11.99
Hummus, Tzatziki, Mix Spring, Lamb & Beef Gyro, Feta, Orange Sauce. Also comes with Orange Sauce, Yogurt Sauce and Hot Sauce on the side)
Lamb & Beef Gyro Rice Bowl (GF)$15.99
House Marinated Lamb & Beef Gyro With Healthy Herbs And Spices, Rice, House Salad, Feta Cheese. Also comes with Orange Sauce, Yogurt Sauce and Hot Sauce on the side)
More about The Bite -
Item pic

 

Bizza- Haight - 1463 Haight St

1463 Haight St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
12" LAMB GYRO PIZZA$25.99
Tzatziki base, lamb gyro slices, onions, tomato, feta, mozzarella
10" LAMB GYRO PIZZA$22.99
Tzatziki base, lamb gyro slices, onions, tomato, feta, mozzarella
14" LAMB GYRO PIZZA$31.99
Tzatziki base, lamb gyro slices, onions, tomato, feta, mozzarella
More about Bizza- Haight - 1463 Haight St
Item pic

 

Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street

4000 24th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lamb Gyro Benedict$20.00
2 poached eggs on thin-sliced roasted leg of lamb, english muffin, hollandaise served with tricolor potatoes oreganata
Side of Lamb Gyro Meat$7.00
Lamb Gyro$21.00
Thin-sliced roasted leg of lamb, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, tzatziki. Served with fries
More about Novy Restaurant - 4000 24th Street

