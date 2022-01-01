Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Item pic

 

Beretta - Valencia

1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco

LAMB SHANK$27.00
Braised 16oz Australian hind lamb shank
Lamb dusted with flour, salt and pepper, and seared with oil and braised for 3 hours.
Sauce: mirepoix (diced carrots, onion, and celery) tomato paste, garlic, thyme, blended porcini mushrooms, red wine marsala, and vegetable stock. Finished with lemon zest and parsely.
Polenta: vegetable stock, rosemary, butter, olive oil, cream and parmesan.
ROOH image

 

ROOH San Francisco

333 Brannan St, San Francisco

LAMB SHANK NIHARI$32.00
A rich, luxurious and spicy lamb curry that falls of the bone. Fresh Ginger, Rose, Cilantro and Chili Oil.
Banner pic

 

Beretta - Divisadero

661 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

LAMB SHANK$27.00
vegetables, porcini, soft polenta
Boho image

 

Boho Restaurant - Café Boho

3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco

Entree: Lamb Shank over mashed potatoes$34.00
