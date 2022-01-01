Lamb shanks in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve lamb shanks
Beretta - Valencia
1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|LAMB SHANK
|$27.00
Braised 16oz Australian hind lamb shank
Lamb dusted with flour, salt and pepper, and seared with oil and braised for 3 hours.
Sauce: mirepoix (diced carrots, onion, and celery) tomato paste, garlic, thyme, blended porcini mushrooms, red wine marsala, and vegetable stock. Finished with lemon zest and parsely.
Polenta: vegetable stock, rosemary, butter, olive oil, cream and parmesan.
ROOH San Francisco
333 Brannan St, San Francisco
|LAMB SHANK NIHARI
|$32.00
A rich, luxurious and spicy lamb curry that falls of the bone. Fresh Ginger, Rose, Cilantro and Chili Oil.
Beretta - Divisadero
661 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|LAMB SHANK
|$27.00
vegetables, porcini, soft polenta