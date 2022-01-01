Lasagna in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve lasagna
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco
|Full Meat Lasagna
|$22.00
layers of pasta, beef, marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
|Large Vegetarian Lasagna - 24 hour notice may be needed
|$167.00
layers of pasta, vegetables, marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
|Full Vegetarian Lasagna
|$22.00
layers of pasta, vegetables, marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Doppio Zero
395 Hayes Street, San Francisco
|Lasagna
|$22.00
Neapolitan Meat Lasagna, made with (veal,beef,pork) Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil
Ardiana
1781 Church Street, San Francisco
|Lasagna Verdure
|$18.00
Lasagna Verdure- House-made vegetarian lasagna with tomato Sauce, Portobello mushrooms, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmigiano & basil
Beretta
1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|LASAGNA
|$20.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with bolognese sauce, panna, fresh ricotta cheese, fontina and parmesan chese. Bolognese sauce, ground veal (75%) and ground pork (25%) cooked with onion, thyme, red wine, ground porcini mushrooms, tomato paste, vefetables stock, and flour
Allergies: Mushrooms, Dairy, Gluten, Wine
Beretta
661 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|LASAGNA
|$20.00
bolognese, fontina, parmesan, ricotta
Giorgio's Pizzeria
151 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Vegetarian Lasagna
baked lasagna shells, ricotta , mozzarella spinach, and mushrooms and marinara sauce
|Beef Lasagna
Layered Lasagna shells with Ricotta, Mozzarella, beef and more Mozarella and meat sauce
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|FOUR CHEESE LASAGNA (vt)
|FOUR CHEESE LASAGNA WITH MEAT SAUCE
Che Fico Alimentari
834 Divisadero Street, San Francisco
|Spinach Lasagna
|$28.00
double 8 dairy ricotta, pomodoro (v)
|Lasagna Bolognese (frozen)
|$25.00
Bake at home!
Meat ragu lasagna for 2
(comes frozen)
|Spinach Lasagna (frozen)
|$25.00
Bake at home! Spinach and ricotta lasagna for 2 (comes frozen)
PIZZA
Goat Hill Pizza
170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco
|Half Vegetarian Lasagna
|$14.95
layers of pasta, vegetables, marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
|Half Meat Lasagna
|$14.95
layers of pasta, beef, marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
|Full Meat Lasagna
|$22.00
layers of pasta, beef, marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Roma Antica Marina
3242 Scott Street, San Francisco
|Lasagna
|$19.00
Traditional baked housemade Lasagna served in Bolognese ragu
NAPIZZA
3258 scott street, San Francisco
|Lasagna Bianca
|$21.00
Pasta sheets baked with potatoes, mushrooms, English peas & béchamel
Bottega
1132 Valencia street, san francisco
|KIds Lasagna
|$10.00
|Lasagna
|$20.00
You were waiting for this. Our grandma’s recipe lasagna. Layers of homemade pasta sheets, 100% ground beef Bolognese sauce, creamy and rich bechamel, and Parmigiano Reggiano. Lasagna is never a disappointment.