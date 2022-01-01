Lasagna in San Francisco

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

300 Connecticut Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Full Meat Lasagna$22.00
layers of pasta, beef, marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Large Vegetarian Lasagna - 24 hour notice may be needed$167.00
layers of pasta, vegetables, marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Full Vegetarian Lasagna$22.00
layers of pasta, vegetables, marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Item pic

 

Doppio Zero

395 Hayes Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$22.00
Neapolitan Meat Lasagna, made with (veal,beef,pork) Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil
More about Doppio Zero
Lasagna Verdure image

 

Ardiana

1781 Church Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Verdure$18.00
Lasagna Verdure- House-made vegetarian lasagna with tomato Sauce, Portobello mushrooms, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmigiano & basil
More about Ardiana
Item pic

 

Beretta

1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LASAGNA$20.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with bolognese sauce, panna, fresh ricotta cheese, fontina and parmesan chese. Bolognese sauce, ground veal (75%) and ground pork (25%) cooked with onion, thyme, red wine, ground porcini mushrooms, tomato paste, vefetables stock, and flour
Allergies: Mushrooms, Dairy, Gluten, Wine
More about Beretta
Item pic

 

Beretta

661 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LASAGNA$20.00
bolognese, fontina, parmesan, ricotta
More about Beretta
Banner pic

 

Giorgio's Pizzeria

151 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetarian Lasagna
baked lasagna shells, ricotta , mozzarella spinach, and mushrooms and marinara sauce
Beef Lasagna
Layered Lasagna shells with Ricotta, Mozzarella, beef and more Mozarella and meat sauce
More about Giorgio's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
FOUR CHEESE LASAGNA (vt)
FOUR CHEESE LASAGNA WITH MEAT SAUCE
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Amici's

60 Morris St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
FOUR CHEESE LASAGNA WITH MEAT SAUCE
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Che Fico Alimentari

834 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Lasagna$28.00
double 8 dairy ricotta, pomodoro (v)
Lasagna Bolognese (frozen)$25.00
Bake at home!
Meat ragu lasagna for 2
(comes frozen)
Spinach Lasagna (frozen)$25.00
Bake at home! Spinach and ricotta lasagna for 2 (comes frozen)
More about Che Fico Alimentari
Goat Hill Pizza image

PIZZA

Goat Hill Pizza

170 West Portal Ave, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (1544 reviews)
Takeout
Half Vegetarian Lasagna$14.95
layers of pasta, vegetables, marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Half Meat Lasagna$14.95
layers of pasta, beef, marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
Full Meat Lasagna$22.00
layers of pasta, beef, marinara, ricotta & mozzarella cheese
More about Goat Hill Pizza
Lasagna image

 

Roma Antica Marina

3242 Scott Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna$19.00
Traditional baked housemade Lasagna served in Bolognese ragu
More about Roma Antica Marina
Item pic

 

NAPIZZA

3258 scott street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lasagna Bianca$21.00
Pasta sheets baked with potatoes, mushrooms, English peas & béchamel
More about NAPIZZA
Item pic

 

Bottega

1132 Valencia street, san francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIds Lasagna$10.00
Lasagna$20.00
You were waiting for this. Our grandma’s recipe lasagna. Layers of homemade pasta sheets, 100% ground beef Bolognese sauce, creamy and rich bechamel, and Parmigiano Reggiano. Lasagna is never a disappointment.
More about Bottega

