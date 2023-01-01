Lomo in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve lomo
Limon Rotisserie Catering
524 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Lomo saltado
|$155.00
Most popular and well known Peruvian dish, made with stir fried tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes and french fries. Served with Jasmine rice. Serves 10.
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Lomo Saltado Sandwich
|$16.00
beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, Pisco-soy reduction w/fries & Chile Rocoto Aioli
Limon Rotisserie - Valencia
524 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Lomo saltado
|$31.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice. Add shrimp +$6.
Jaranita Marina - San Francisco - 3340 Steiner Street
3340 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|LOMO SALTADO`
|$36.00
Traditional Peruvian style stir fry beef tenderloin mixed in with potato fries, tomatoes, cilantro and served with rice & choclo.
Limon Rotisserie - South Van Ness
1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Lomo saltado
|$31.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice. Add shrimp +$6.
Limon Rotisserie Catering
1001 South Van Ness Av., San Francisco
|Lomo saltado
|$155.00
Most popular and well known Peruvian dish, made with stir fried tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes and french fries. Served with Jasmine rice. Serves 10.
Mochica
1469 18th Street, San Francisco
|Pan con Lomo
|$18.00
Stir fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes and soy sauce
|Lomo or Pollo saltado
|$29.00
stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce
Fresca - Irving Street
737 Irving Street, San Francisco
|Lomo Saltado
|$29.00
stir fry sirloin steak strips, onion, tomato, cilantro french fries, fresca soy blend, white rice
Piqueos
830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco
|Pan con Lomo
|$16.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, gluten-free soy sauce & crema de rocoto
|Lomo Saltado
|$25.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce, and fries
Lomo Libre Cantina - 1824 Irving St
1824 Irving St, San Francisco
|LOMO SALTADO
|$25.00
wok-fried sirloin steak strips, onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce blend, garlic rice, french fries
|LOMO NOODLES
|$25.00
wok-fried sirloin steak strips and udon noodles with onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend