Lomo in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve lomo

Lomo saltado image

 

Limon Rotisserie Catering

524 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lomo saltado$155.00
Most popular and well known Peruvian dish, made with stir fried tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes and french fries. Served with Jasmine rice. Serves 10.
More about Limon Rotisserie Catering
Lomo Saltado Sandwich image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado Sandwich$16.00
beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, Pisco-soy reduction w/fries & Chile Rocoto Aioli
More about Sanguchon Eatery
Lomo saltado image

 

Limon Rotisserie - Valencia

524 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lomo saltado$31.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice. Add shrimp +$6.
More about Limon Rotisserie - Valencia
Item pic

 

Jaranita Marina - San Francisco - 3340 Steiner Street

3340 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOMO SALTADO`$36.00
Traditional Peruvian style stir fry beef tenderloin mixed in with potato fries, tomatoes, cilantro and served with rice & choclo.
More about Jaranita Marina - San Francisco - 3340 Steiner Street
Lomo saltado image

 

Limon Rotisserie - South Van Ness

1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lomo saltado$31.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice. Add shrimp +$6.
More about Limon Rotisserie - South Van Ness
Lomo saltado image

 

Limon Rotisserie Catering

1001 South Van Ness Av., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo saltado$155.00
Most popular and well known Peruvian dish, made with stir fried tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes and french fries. Served with Jasmine rice. Serves 10.
More about Limon Rotisserie Catering
Lomo or Pollo saltado image

 

Mochica

1469 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan con Lomo$18.00
Stir fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes and soy sauce
Lomo or Pollo saltado$29.00
stir-fried chicken or beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce
More about Mochica
Consumer pic

 

Fresca - Irving Street

737 Irving Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lomo Saltado$29.00
stir fry sirloin steak strips, onion, tomato, cilantro french fries, fresca soy blend, white rice
More about Fresca - Irving Street
Item pic

 

Piqueos

830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pan con Lomo$16.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin, tomatoes, onions, gluten-free soy sauce & crema de rocoto
Lomo Saltado$25.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes, gluten-free soy sauce, and fries
More about Piqueos
Item pic

 

Lomo Libre Cantina - 1824 Irving St

1824 Irving St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
LOMO SALTADO$25.00
wok-fried sirloin steak strips, onions, tomatoes, green onions, soy sauce blend, garlic rice, french fries
LOMO NOODLES$25.00
wok-fried sirloin steak strips and udon noodles with onions, tomatoes, and scallions in our soy sauce blend
More about Lomo Libre Cantina - 1824 Irving St
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lomo Saltado$19.95
Sauteed New York steak with soy marinade, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with side of rice
More about Cafe La Taza

