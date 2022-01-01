Lox in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve lox
SMOKED SALMON
Early to Rise
1098 Jackson St, San Francisco
|Lox Bagel Sandwich
|$12.00
Hand-cut salmon, chive schmear, capers, tomato and red onion.
|Bagels & Lox Picnic Bag
|$32.00
Four fresh, hand-rolled and boiled bagels with 4 oz of Santa Barbra Smokehouse salmon, chive schmear, capers, sliced tomato and red onion.
We will usually include two everything, one sesame and one plain bagel. Availability may be limited, though, especially later in the day.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Precita Park Cafe
500 Precita Ave, San Francisco
|Lox Scramble
|$14.95
3 eggs scrambled w/lox, cream cheese, capers, onions. Served w/toast & tater tots
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eats
50 Clement St, San Francisco
|Avocado Lox Benedict on Brioche
|$16.75
Poached eggs benedict with holandaise & green onion on top avocado & lox (smoked slamon) on brioche.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Side of Lox
|$6.00
|Lox Scramble
|$12.95
3 eggs scrambled, Lox, cream cheese, capers, onions. Served w/toast and your choice of potatoes or fruit
Schlok's
1263 Fell Street, San Francisco
|Sliced Lox (1/4lb)
|$14.00
Gravlax-style. Cured and sliced in-house.
|Lox Sandwich
|$14.00
Caper Cream Cheese, House Lox, Tomato, Onion Sprout
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Bagel w/ Lox
|$13.95
Cream cheese, red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Cafe La Taza
2475 Mission St., San Francisco
|Lox bagel
|$11.00
Lox bagel with cream cheese and capers