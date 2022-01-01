Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve lox

Lox Bagel Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON

Early to Rise

1098 Jackson St, San Francisco

Avg 5 (254 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lox Bagel Sandwich$12.00
Hand-cut salmon, chive schmear, capers, tomato and red onion.
Bagels & Lox Picnic Bag$32.00
Four fresh, hand-rolled and boiled bagels with 4 oz of Santa Barbra Smokehouse salmon, chive schmear, capers, sliced tomato and red onion.
We will usually include two everything, one sesame and one plain bagel. Availability may be limited, though, especially later in the day.
More about Early to Rise
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Precita Park Cafe

500 Precita Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1170 reviews)
Takeout
Lox Scramble$14.95
3 eggs scrambled w/lox, cream cheese, capers, onions. Served w/toast & tater tots
More about Precita Park Cafe
Eats image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eats

50 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1927 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Lox Benedict on Brioche$16.75
Poached eggs benedict with holandaise & green onion on top avocado & lox (smoked slamon) on brioche.
More about Eats
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Lox$6.00
Lox Scramble$12.95
3 eggs scrambled, Lox, cream cheese, capers, onions. Served w/toast and your choice of potatoes or fruit
More about Duboce Park Cafe
Item pic

 

Schlok's

1263 Fell Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sliced Lox (1/4lb)$14.00
Gravlax-style. Cured and sliced in-house.
Lox Sandwich$14.00
Caper Cream Cheese, House Lox, Tomato, Onion Sprout
More about Schlok's
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Bagel w/ Lox$13.95
Cream cheese, red onion, tomato, cucumber, capers
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Cafe La Taza image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Cafe La Taza

2475 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4 (766 reviews)
Takeout
Lox bagel$11.00
Lox bagel with cream cheese and capers
More about Cafe La Taza
Restaurant banner

 

The Grind Cafe

783 haight street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox Avocado Toast$10.95
lox, tomato, onions & capers
Lox Scram$17.95
fresh lox, avocado, tomato, green onion & cream cheese topped with caper
6. Lox, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Red Onion & Capers$10.95
More about The Grind Cafe

