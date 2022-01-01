Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
San Francisco restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Truffle mac and cheese image

 

Limon - Catering

524 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Truffle mac and cheese$75.00
Limón’s signature truffle-infused macaroni & cheese. Serves 10.
More about Limon - Catering
Mac & Cheese image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's Meat & Three

919 Divisadero St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (6362 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$6.50
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
Truffle mac & cheese image

 

Limon Restaurants

524 Valencia St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Truffle mac & cheese$13.00
Limon's signature truffle infused macaroni and cheese.
More about Limon Restaurants
The Dark Horse Inn image

GRILL

The Dark Horse Inn

942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (386 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$11.00
Shell pasta in creamy cheddar-gruyere sauce.
More about The Dark Horse Inn
Item pic

 

Amici's

2200 Lombard St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAC 'N' CHEESE (vt)$11.75
orecchiette in a creamy cheese sauce, baked with crispy toasted breadcrumbs
More about Amici's
Item pic

 

Rocketbird

1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Mac & Cheese (VE/GF/DF)$5.95
Gluten-free, dairy-free, (and contains nuts). Quinoa pasta in a delicious creamy cashew sauce.
Pimento Mac & Cheese (V)$4.95
Vegetarian. Shells in our addictive creamy Cheddar sauce speckled with tangy pimento bits.
More about Rocketbird
Item pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Mac & Cheese$4.50
A side portion of our signature vegan mac & cheese with GF noodles and our housemade cashew cheese sauce.
(v) (gf)
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Mac & Cheese image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Brenda's French Soul Food-----

652 Polk St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (5556 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$6.75
More about Brenda's French Soul Food-----
Truffle mac & cheese image

 

Limon Rotisserie

1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Truffle mac & cheese$13.00
Limon's signature truffle infused macaroni and cheese.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Item pic

 

Mochica

1469 18th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac 'n Cheese$16.00
Mike’s Applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, Huancaina sauce, crunchy breadcrumbs
More about Mochica
Mac 'n' Cheese image

SOUPS

Firefly Restaurant

4288 24th St., San Francisco

Avg 4.1 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Mac 'n' Cheese$12.00
for the little ones (or for you)
More about Firefly Restaurant
Item pic

 

New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay

1000a 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TRUFFLE MAC AND CHEESE$9.00
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
Mac & Cheese image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES

Little Skillet

360 Ritch Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.6 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese
Sharp Tillamook Cheddar makes for a stellar, luxuriously creamy base.
More about Little Skillet
Above Ground Bar & Kitchen image

 

Above Ground Bar & Kitchen

2170 Mission St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac n Cheese (TO GO)$17.00
chopped fennel & rainbow carrots, carrot cashew cheese, spinach, bread crumbs, the uncreamery smoked havarti (contains almonds)
More about Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
Duboce Park Cafe image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM

Duboce Park Cafe

2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco

Avg 3.7 (568 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$5.00
More about Duboce Park Cafe
5c0d54ab-7a9c-4b6d-846f-6e8f06ccc9e5 image

BBQ

Barrel Head Brewhouse

1785 Fulton St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (1187 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$10.00
House made mac n' cheese
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
Item pic

 

Piqueos

830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$15.00
smoked bacon, aged cheddar, and huancaina sauce
More about Piqueos
Dolores Park Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Mac & Cheese$7.00
More about Dolores Park Cafe
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Zazie

941 Cole St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$12.00
creamy mac and cheese with bread crumbs.
Mac and Cheese$12.00
creamy mac and cheese with bread crumbs.
More about Zazie

