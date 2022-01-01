Mac and cheese in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Limon - Catering
Limon - Catering
524 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|Truffle mac and cheese
|$75.00
Limón’s signature truffle-infused macaroni & cheese. Serves 10.
More about Brenda's Meat & Three
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's Meat & Three
919 Divisadero St, San Francisco
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.50
More about Limon Restaurants
Limon Restaurants
524 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Truffle mac & cheese
|$13.00
Limon's signature truffle infused macaroni and cheese.
More about The Dark Horse Inn
GRILL
The Dark Horse Inn
942 Geneva Ave, San Francisco
|Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Shell pasta in creamy cheddar-gruyere sauce.
More about Amici's
Amici's
2200 Lombard St., San Francisco
|MAC 'N' CHEESE (vt)
|$11.75
orecchiette in a creamy cheese sauce, baked with crispy toasted breadcrumbs
More about Rocketbird
Rocketbird
1030 Illinois Street, San Francisco
|Vegan Mac & Cheese (VE/GF/DF)
|$5.95
Gluten-free, dairy-free, (and contains nuts). Quinoa pasta in a delicious creamy cashew sauce.
|Pimento Mac & Cheese (V)
|$4.95
Vegetarian. Shells in our addictive creamy Cheddar sauce speckled with tangy pimento bits.
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|Vegan Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
A side portion of our signature vegan mac & cheese with GF noodles and our housemade cashew cheese sauce.
(v) (gf)
More about Brenda's French Soul Food-----
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Brenda's French Soul Food-----
652 Polk St, San Francisco
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.75
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon Rotisserie
1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Truffle mac & cheese
|$13.00
Limon's signature truffle infused macaroni and cheese.
More about Mochica
Mochica
1469 18th Street, San Francisco
|Mac 'n Cheese
|$16.00
Mike’s Applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, Huancaina sauce, crunchy breadcrumbs
More about Firefly Restaurant
SOUPS
Firefly Restaurant
4288 24th St., San Francisco
|Mac 'n' Cheese
|$12.00
for the little ones (or for you)
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
1000a 3rd St, San Francisco
|TRUFFLE MAC AND CHEESE
|$9.00
More about Little Skillet
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • WAFFLES
Little Skillet
360 Ritch Street, San Francisco
|Mac & Cheese
Sharp Tillamook Cheddar makes for a stellar, luxuriously creamy base.
More about Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
2170 Mission St., San Francisco
|Mac n Cheese (TO GO)
|$17.00
chopped fennel & rainbow carrots, carrot cashew cheese, spinach, bread crumbs, the uncreamery smoked havarti (contains almonds)
More about Duboce Park Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM
Duboce Park Cafe
2 Sanchez Street, San Francisco
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
More about Barrel Head Brewhouse
BBQ
Barrel Head Brewhouse
1785 Fulton St, San Francisco
|Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
House made mac n' cheese
More about Piqueos
Piqueos
830 Cortland Ave., San Francisco
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
smoked bacon, aged cheddar, and huancaina sauce
More about Dolores Park Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Dolores Park Cafe
501 Dolores Street, San Francisco
|Gluten Free Mac & Cheese
|$7.00