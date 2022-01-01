Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Consumer pic

 

The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen

100 Brannan St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Taco$16.00
3 Tacos
Choice of Corn, Flour or Jicama Tortilla served with avocado, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro with hot or mild salsa
More about The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Underdogs Too

3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED MAHI BURRITO *$11.25
Marinated and grilled mahi-mahi with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Too
Item pic

 

Underdogs Cantina

128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED MAHI BURRITO BOWL *$14.25
A burrito bowl served with our grilled mahi mahi, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
More about Underdogs Cantina
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Underdogs Tres

1224 9th Ave, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (12554 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED MAHI BURRITO *$11.25
Marinated and grilled mahi-mahi with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
More about Underdogs Tres
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi* with spicy Asado seasoning, griddled and served in soft organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, cilantro, jalapeño, oranges & crema. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.
More about Gott's Roadside

