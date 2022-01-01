Mahi mahi in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve mahi mahi
The Socialite Crafthouse & Kitchen
100 Brannan St, San Francisco
|Mahi Mahi Taco
|$16.00
3 Tacos
Choice of Corn, Flour or Jicama Tortilla served with avocado, cotija cheese, pickled onions, cilantro with hot or mild salsa
Underdogs Too
3600 Taraval Street, San Francisco
|GRILLED MAHI BURRITO *
|$11.25
Marinated and grilled mahi-mahi with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
Underdogs Cantina
128 King Street Suite 102, San Francisco
|GRILLED MAHI BURRITO BOWL *
|$14.25
A burrito bowl served with our grilled mahi mahi, rice, pinto beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, & sour cream.
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Underdogs Tres
1224 9th Ave, San Francisco
|GRILLED MAHI BURRITO *
|$11.25
Marinated and grilled mahi-mahi with cilantro, cabbage, red onions, pico de gallo, & tomatillo salsa
Gott's Roadside
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$13.99
Fresh mahi mahi* with spicy Asado seasoning, griddled and served in soft organic corn tortillas with green cabbage & cilantro slaw, cilantro, jalapeño, oranges & crema. 2 tacos per order.
*Due to seasonal availability, fresh, wild caught halibut may be substituted.