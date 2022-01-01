Maki in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve maki
More about SANRAKU - Sutter st.
SUSHI
SANRAKU - Sutter st.
704 Sutter Street, San Francisco
|Tekka Maki
|$8.00
Tuna
|Sake Maki
|$8.00
Sake
More about Sansha Sushi - Castro
Sansha Sushi - Castro
253 Church Street, San Francisco
|UME SHISO MAKI
|$4.00
UME, SHISO. FOR EXPERT EATER
More about Hamano Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Hamano Sushi
1332 Castro St, San Francisco
|Tekka maki
|$9.00
Red Tuna roll
More about Moshi Moshi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Ume Shiso Maki
|$6.95
salted japanese plum and shiso roll.
*GF, Vegan.
|Avocado Maki
|$6.95
avocado roll. *GF, Vegan
|Shiitake Maki
|$5.95
shiitake, marinated in sweet soy sauce and mirin. *Vegan
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Roka Akor | San Francisco
801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco
|ROKA Futo Maki
|$25.00
with Big Eye Tuna, Ora King Salmon, Unagi, Hamachi and Tamago