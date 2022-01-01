Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve maki

Item pic

SUSHI

SANRAKU - Sutter st.

704 Sutter Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (3970 reviews)
Takeout
Tekka Maki$8.00
Tuna
Sake Maki$8.00
Sake
More about SANRAKU - Sutter st.
Consumer pic

 

Sansha Sushi - Castro

253 Church Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
UME SHISO MAKI$4.00
UME, SHISO. FOR EXPERT EATER
More about Sansha Sushi - Castro
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Hamano Sushi

1332 Castro St, San Francisco

Avg 3.8 (661 reviews)
Takeout
Tekka maki$9.00
Red Tuna roll
More about Hamano Sushi
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ume Shiso Maki$6.95
salted japanese plum and shiso roll.
*GF, Vegan.
Avocado Maki$6.95
avocado roll. *GF, Vegan
Shiitake Maki$5.95
shiitake, marinated in sweet soy sauce and mirin. *Vegan
More about Moshi Moshi
Item pic

 

Roka Akor | San Francisco

801 Montgomery Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ROKA Futo Maki$25.00
with Big Eye Tuna, Ora King Salmon, Unagi, Hamachi and Tamago
More about Roka Akor | San Francisco
Main pic

 

Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

737 Diamond Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Salmon Maki$10.00
Ume Shiso Maki$8.00
shiso leaf, cucumber, and pickled plum
Oshiko Maki$7.00
Pickled Radish
More about Dash Japanese Tapas & Sushi

