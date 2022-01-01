Mixed green salad in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve mixed green salad
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Cellarmaker House of Pizza
3193 Mission St., San Francisco
|Mixed Green Salad
|$14.00
Star Route farms mixed greens and Josey Baker Bread Crumbs with a red wine vinaigrette.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Mixed Greens Salad
|$10.00
Mixed green lettuce, balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots
The Plant Cafe Organic
2335 3rd St., San Francisco
|House Mixed Green Salad Platter
|$0.00
Carrots* cucumbers* & tomatoes* with balsamic vinaigrette*
Small bowls serves 6-8 entree portion (14 as a side portion)
Large bowl serves 10-12 entree portion (28 as a side portion)
Now open for Inside & Outside Dining, Take Out and Delivery!
2379 Chestnut, San Francisco
|Mixed Green Salad
|$16.00
Feta, granny smith apples, pears d'anjou, carmelized walnuts, cultivar bacon