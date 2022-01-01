Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mixed green salad in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve mixed green salad

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Cellarmaker House of Pizza

3193 Mission St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mixed Green Salad$14.00
Star Route farms mixed greens and Josey Baker Bread Crumbs with a red wine vinaigrette.
More about Cellarmaker House of Pizza
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Mixed Greens Salad$10.00
Mixed green lettuce, balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots
More about Woodhouse Fish Co. - Market
Consumer pic

 

The Plant Cafe Organic

2335 3rd St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House Mixed Green Salad Platter$0.00
Carrots* cucumbers* & tomatoes* with balsamic vinaigrette*
Small bowls serves 6-8 entree portion (14 as a side portion)
Large bowl serves 10-12 entree portion (28 as a side portion)
More about The Plant Cafe Organic
Item pic

 

Now open for Inside & Outside Dining, Take Out and Delivery!

2379 Chestnut, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Green Salad$16.00
Feta, granny smith apples, pears d'anjou, carmelized walnuts, cultivar bacon
More about Now open for Inside & Outside Dining, Take Out and Delivery!
Item pic

 

Woodhouse Fish Co. - Fillmore

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Greens Salad$10.00
Mixed green lettuce, balsamic vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots
More about Woodhouse Fish Co. - Fillmore

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Greek Salad

Filet Mignon

Italian Sandwiches

California Rolls

Katsu

Sticky Rice

Cheesecake

Shrimp Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (53 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (351 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston