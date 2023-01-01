Mushroom soup in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve mushroom soup
BREADBELLY
1408 Clement Street, San Francisco
|Mushroom Soup
|$15.50
maitake mushrooms, kohlrabi, cabbages, roasted barley tea (v)
*served hot for consumption right away

Lokma
1801 Clement St, San Francisco
|Creamy Mushroom Soup
|$7.00
(Nut Free, Vegetarian)
Xiao Loong Restaurant
250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco
|Small Chicken and Shiitake Mushroom Soup
|$12.00
Sliced tender chicken breast with whole shiitake mushrooms in a light, clear chicken broth.
Gott's Roadside - SF Mission Bay
151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco
|Creamy Mushroom Soup
|$7.99
A rich, earthy blend of cremini & shiitake mushrooms thickened with cream and seasoned with thyme & Madeira then topped with parsley and parmesan croutons.
Gott's Roadside
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco
|Creamy Mushroom Soup
|$7.99
A rich, earthy blend of cremini & shiitake mushrooms thickened with cream and seasoned with thyme & Madeira then topped with parsley and parmesan croutons.