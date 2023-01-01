Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom soup in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve mushroom soup

Item pic

 

BREADBELLY

1408 Clement Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Soup$15.50
maitake mushrooms, kohlrabi, cabbages, roasted barley tea (v)
*served hot for consumption right away
More about BREADBELLY
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Lokma

1801 Clement St, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (1288 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Mushroom Soup$7.00
(Nut Free, Vegetarian)
More about Lokma
Consumer pic

 

Xiao Loong Restaurant

250 West Portal Avenue, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Small Chicken and Shiitake Mushroom Soup$12.00
Sliced tender chicken breast with whole shiitake mushrooms in a light, clear chicken broth.
More about Xiao Loong Restaurant
Item pic

 

Gott's Roadside - SF Mission Bay

151 Warriors Way #102, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Mushroom Soup$7.99
A rich, earthy blend of cremini & shiitake mushrooms thickened with cream and seasoned with thyme & Madeira then topped with parsley and parmesan croutons.
More about Gott's Roadside - SF Mission Bay
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gott's Roadside

1 Ferry Building, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (9441 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Mushroom Soup$7.99
A rich, earthy blend of cremini & shiitake mushrooms thickened with cream and seasoned with thyme & Madeira then topped with parsley and parmesan croutons.
More about Gott's Roadside

