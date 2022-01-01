Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in San Francisco

Go
San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve mussels

Banner pic

 

Starbelly

3583 16th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Roasted Mussels$15.00
pan roasted black mussels, mexican chorizo, market chile & cilantro
More about Starbelly
Delarosa image

 

Delarosa

37 YERBA BUENA LANE, SAN FRANCISCO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MUSSELS CALABRESE$16.00
More about Delarosa
Consumer pic

 

Beretta

1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MUSSELS$16.00
Ingredients: PEI black mussels, sauteed with garlic, green onion, sofritto, white wine, clam juice, Roma tomatoes, tomato sauce, served with 2 grilled crostini.
Sofritto: reslish of garlic, oregano, capers, anchovies, chili flakes, parsley, olive oil
Allergies: Seafood, Garlic
More about Beretta
Banner pic

 

Beretta

661 Divisadero Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
MUSSELS$16.00
More about Beretta
Woodhouse Fish Co image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Woodhouse Fish Co.

2073 Market St, San Francisco

Avg 4.7 (2077 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Mussels And Clams$18.00
Steamed in white wine garlic butter sauce, with garlic bread or fries
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
Item pic

 

New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay

1000a 3rd St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STEAMED MUSSELS$20.00
Steamed in a beer, garlic, and mustard broth. Served with grilled bread
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
Item pic

 

Woodhouse Fish Co

1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Mussels & Clams$18.00
Steamed in white wine garlic butter sauce, with garlic bread or fries
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Zazie

941 Cole St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (586 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels Mariniéres$19.00
PEI Mussels w/ white wine, garlic, butter, cream.
More about Zazie

Browse other tasty dishes in San Francisco

Garlic Chicken

Lox

Italian Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Edamame

Chilaquiles

Veggie Burgers

Corn Dogs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within San Francisco to explore

Mission

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Marina/Cow Hollow

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Russian Hill

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near San Francisco to explore

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Alameda

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Sausalito

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Belvedere Tiburon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Albany

No reviews yet

South San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Bruno

No reviews yet

Brisbane

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (697 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston