Mussels in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve mussels
More about Starbelly
Starbelly
3583 16th Street, San Francisco
|Pan Roasted Mussels
|$15.00
pan roasted black mussels, mexican chorizo, market chile & cilantro
More about Beretta
Beretta
1199 Valencia Street, San Francisco
|MUSSELS
|$16.00
Ingredients: PEI black mussels, sauteed with garlic, green onion, sofritto, white wine, clam juice, Roma tomatoes, tomato sauce, served with 2 grilled crostini.
Sofritto: reslish of garlic, oregano, capers, anchovies, chili flakes, parsley, olive oil
Allergies: Seafood, Garlic
More about Woodhouse Fish Co.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Woodhouse Fish Co.
2073 Market St, San Francisco
|Steamed Mussels And Clams
|$18.00
Steamed in white wine garlic butter sauce, with garlic bread or fries
More about New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
New Belgium Brewing - Mission Bay
1000a 3rd St, San Francisco
|STEAMED MUSSELS
|$20.00
Steamed in a beer, garlic, and mustard broth. Served with grilled bread
More about Woodhouse Fish Co
Woodhouse Fish Co
1914 Fillmore St., San Francisco
|Steamed Mussels & Clams
|$18.00
Steamed in white wine garlic butter sauce, with garlic bread or fries